2021 BS6 Kawasaki ZX-10R Launched At INR 14.9 Lakh

The Japanese Giants are playing the big cards now. Shortly after Honda launched the CB500X in India in a rather surprising move, Kawasaki has launched the BS6 compliant version of its litre-class supersport – ZX-10R at an ex-showroom (India) price tag of Rs 14,99,000. With this update, the bike gets updated hardware, and design which is more of an evolution of the outgoing bike’s appearance rather than something revolutionary. The hardware updates are substantial though and it has all been done to continue the factory team’s dominance in the WSBK series.

Specs and features

The 2021 ZX-10R gets an all-new aerodynamic body that focuses on function more than form.

It gets integrated winglets, small and light LED headlights, (much needed) TFT colour instrumentation, and Smartphone Connectivity. Kawasaki engineers have made several changes to the engine and chassis for 2021. The BS6-compliant 998cc, liquid-cooled, in-line four-cylinder engine is tuned to produce 200bhp (210bhp with RAM Air) of maximum power at 13,200rpm and 114Nm of peak torque at 11,400rpm. The motor also benefits from the finger follower valve actuation system and a new air-cooled oil cooler based on feedback from Kawasaki’s World SBK race machine. The 2021 model will be available in two colours – Lime Green and Flat Ebony Type 2.

The Ninja ZX-10R now features Kawasaki Cornering Management Function (KCMF), Bosch IMU, Sport-Kawasaki Traction Control (S-KTRC), Kawasaki Launch Control Mode (KLCM), Kawasaki Intelligent anti-lock Brake System (KIBS), Kawasaki Engine Brake Control, Kawasaki Quick Shifter (KQS), Ohlins Electronic Steering Damper and Power Modes. New for 2021 are Integrated Riding Modes, Electronic Cruise Control, TFT Color Instrumentation, and Smartphone Connectivity. Adding to its list of high-performance features, the Ninja ZX-10R comes equipped with dual-direction KQS. The KQS allows ultra-quick upshifts and downshifts without the need to use the clutch, resulting in a more enjoyable experience and quicker lap times. Designed for more effective sport riding, KQS can also be used on the street when the engine is above 2500 rpm.

The S-KTRC featured on the Ninja ZX-10R motorcycle has five modes for riders to choose from that enable optimal performance for a wide range of riding conditions, offering either enhanced sport riding performance or the peace of mind under certain conditions to negotiate a variety of surfaces with confidence. The system can also be turned off if the rider elects to do so.

Handling the front suspension duties is an advanced Showa Balance Free Front Fork (BFF) that has been developed with technology straight from Kawasaki’s WorldSBK factory racers. The 43 mm Showa fork is independently adjustable for compression and rebound damping. Horizontal back-link rear suspension and a Showa Balance Free Rear Cushion (BFRC) rear shock hold up the rear-end.

The update ZX-10R also gets front Brembo M50 brake calipers which bite into a pair of 330 mm Brembo semi-floating front discs. At the rear, a 220 mm disc and single-piston caliper complement the strong front brake and feature revised rear brake pads.