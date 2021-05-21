Updated Tesla Roadster With SpaceX Package Could Sprint From 0-100 KMPH In Just 1.1 Seconds!

Back in 2017, American electric car manufacturer Tesla unveiled the second-generation Roadster. The first thing to catch our attention for the Roadster was the 0-100 kmph timing, which, according to Tesla’s claim, is 1.9 seconds. This made the Tesla Roadster the first production vehicle to sprint to 100 kmph (62 mph) from a standstill under the two-second mark. The Roadster is quick, blisteringly quick if you will and now if reports are to be believed, the EV could be given a SpaceX package that could help it fire from stationery to 100 kmph in just 1.1 seconds.

Let that sink in for a while. 1.1 seconds and the updated Roadster will breach the 100kmph mark. What next? Time travel?

The unreleased Tesla Roadster is on display at the Petersen Automotive Museum right now and a new information panel has been positioned in front of the car. Someone managed to snap a photo of this info which confirmed the SpaceX package for Roadster will propel the car to 0-60mph in an insane 1.1 seconds. The website officially lists the time as <1.9 seconds for the non-spaceX package. If it indeed manages to achieve this feat, it will undoubtedly become the fastest car ever and anywhere in the world.

This manic acceleration will be reportedly achieved by utilizing cold air rocket thrusters positioned at the rear. It isn’t as if the cold air thrusters are meant only for insanely quick accelerations. Musk had previously highlighted that these could boost the overall performance of the Roadster and that it would be placed behind the number plate on each model.

Recently, Musk responded to a question on Twitter about if the 1.1 second time were true, to which he replied in the affirmative. And perhaps even Musk is out of extreme superlatives, replying that it would be “very intense”. He added that slamming the foot down in the Roadster with SpaceX add-on would, “Probably not wise for those with a medical condition – same as a hardcore roller coaster.” For those wondering if the Model S Plaid will also get the insane SpaceX rocket thruster treatment, we are sorry to say that no, this will not be an option.