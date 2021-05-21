4th-Gen Skoda Octavia To Launch Next Month; Confirms Skoda India’s Bossman Zac Hollis

‘Oh, here we go again!’ – The popular meme template should be reserved for this year because it is 2020 all over again! Just when we started getting back on track in the automotive scheme of things, the pandemic decided to knock on our doors again. Automotive launches are getting postponed or cancelled altogether, again. We were pretty excited for a few launches which were lined up for the coming months, including the facelifted Skoda Octavia. Skoda had planned to launch the 4th-gen Octavia in India in April this year, but the coronavirus pandemic blew things out of place.

More details

But now, Skoda India’s bossman Zac Hollis has confirmed that the 2021 Skoda Octavia will be launched in June. The revelation came when he responded to a prospective buyer’s question on Twitter.

Hollis also stated that deliveries of the 2021 Octavia sedan would start immediately after launch. Production of the sedan has already begun at the company’s Aurangabad factory, and we have already come across spy shots of the Octavia making its way to showrooms.

Design

In terms of design, the all-new 4th gen Octavia now draws inspiration from Skoda’s latest design language. This means the car gets a more emotive look and slightly larger dimensions when compared to its predecessor. The new design of the Octavia plays a vital role in improving the car’s aerodynamics and increase the overall fuel efficiency of the car.

Specs and features

Apart from the design, the new Octavia will also be getting a bunch of hi-tech features like a set of new LED Matrix headlamps, a bigger interior, a new HUD (Heads-Up Display), two 10-inch touchscreens, a new shift-by-wire DSG gearbox and a bunch of innovative assistance systems such as Collision-Avoidance Assist and Exit Warning and not to forget, a lovely 2-spoke steering wheel.

Powertrain options

Globally, the 4th-gen Octavia is available with 3-mild hybrid petrol engine variants: a 1.0-litre 3-cylinder TSI mild-hybrid engine, a 1.0-litre 4-cylinder TSI mild-hybrid engine and a 2.0-litre TSI mild-hybrid engine producing 190 PS. The plug-in hybrid variant gets a 1.4-litre TSI petrol engine. However, in India, it is going to be a petrol-only affair.

Skoda might bring in the 1.5L TSI petrol engine or a 2.0L TSI petrol engine to India. The former produces 150 PS of peak power and 250Nm of peak torque. The latter meanwhile, also does duties on the Skoda Superb and produces 190PS of peak power and 320Nm of peak torque. Both of these engines will be mated to a 7-speed DSG gearbox.