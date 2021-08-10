Harley-Davidson’s First ADV-Tourer Has Landed On Our Shores!

We recently reported that the first batch of new Harleys that landed on our shores, after H-D’s fundamental partnership with Hero MotoCorp, had already been sold out. The new batch also consisted of a few units of the Pan America 1250 ADV-tourer. It is sort of exciting that the hotly anticipated Pan America has finally landed on our shores. The American ADV-tourer marks a huge transition in the company’s approach that has remained the same over the past century – to develop only laidback cruisers.

The Pan Am was unveiled in India on 8th August 2021. That is also the day when Harley Davidson India’s Virtual Hog 2021 2.0 was scheduled. One of the very first units of the ADV-tourer is now on display at the Himalayan Harley Davidson dealership located in Chandigarh. The dealership has also shared an unboxing video of the new Pan America 1250, which can be seen below.

Specs and features

Talking about the Pan America, it is the brand’s first ADV-tourer and is priced at INR 16.90 lakh (ex-showroom). Powering the Harley-Davidson Pan America 1250 is an all-new Revolution Max 1250 engine, a liquid-cooled V-Twin that makes 150PS of power at 9,000rpm and generates 128Nm of torque at 6,750rpm, mated to a six-speed transmission with a slipper clutch.

As far as design goes, the Pan America looks nothing like a Harley and it works in its favour. An ADV-tourer with typical Harley styling doesn’t seem a good idea after all. It sports a futuristic design tenet highlighted by a sleek rectangular headlamp that is surrounded by an inverted U-shaped fairing.

The bike also gets a large fuel tank, split step-up style seat, and minimal side panels that expose the mechanical bits of the bike. To look like a proper ADV bike, the Pan America gets wide handlebars with knuckle protectors, engine crash guard, a high ground clearance, adjustable windscreen, and wire-spoke rims with knobby tyres.

The Pan America features ride modes such as Road, Sport, Rain, Off-Road and Off-Road Plus wherein each mode consists of a specific combination of power delivery, engine braking, Cornering Enhanced Antilock Braking System (C-ABS) and Cornering Enhanced Traction Control System (C-TCS) settings.