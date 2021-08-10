Top 8 Ways To Take Care Of Your Motorcycle

Most of us have heard the expression, “to take care of your garden, you must first take care of your tools.” However, when it comes to motorcycles, we would argue that every bit of advice about taking care of your tools also applies to your motorcycle.

To maintain your motorcycle, you need to inspect it regularly and thoroughly. You can find a wide variety of replacement parts for your motorcycle and even accessories to make your ride safer if you so desire. However, some tips and tricks can help you take care of your motorcycle without having to break the bank.

Oil Change

You should change the engine oil on your bike at least once every year. If you ride more than 1,000 miles per year, you should schedule an oil change every six months. If you plan on riding in more severe climates, you should consider increasing this frequency.

Keep It Clean

Once you’ve brought your motorcycle home, it’s a good idea to clean it thoroughly and apply a protective coat of wax. Also, don’t forget to clean the wheels, grips, seat, and other parts that are likely to get dirty. By keeping the motorcycle clean, you’ll be able to enjoy it more and increase its lifespan.

You can buy cleaning equipment here at https://www.dpfpartsdirect.com/collections/cleaning-equipment. Always avoid abrasive cleaners or cloths to keep your chrome bright. Also, try finding a touch-up kit for your bike, as scratches can occur anytime.

Check All Fluids Regularly

One of the most important aspects of motorcycle maintenance is checking all your fluids regularly. These include engine oil, brake fluid, coolant, and transmission fluid. Be sure to check them during every oil change, as this is the best time to do it. If you find any fluids in low supply or that are leaking, don’t wait until your next oil change: get it taken care of right away.

Make Sure Your Tires Are In Good Condition

Check the pressure on your tires regularly, and always replace them if they have more than six thousand miles (they should typically be replaced after five thousand miles). Be sure to check the tread! Keep your tires properly inflated at all times. This helps you save gas and improves your bike’s performance. Check with a local mechanic or refer to your owner’s manual to determine the right PSI for your bike’s tires.

Have Your Brakes Checked Regularly

No matter what kind of brakes you have on your bike, you should have them checked and replaced regularly. Most experts recommend having them checked every month or every other month, depending on how often you ride. When you are getting your motorcycle’s brakes checked, be sure to ask the mechanic to check all of the hardware parts that make up your braking system. In addition to examining the pads in your brake system, he should also examine the cables that connect your braking system to your handlebars. He should also check whether your brake light switch works properly and check or replace worn brake lines.

Keep the air filter clean at all times

Most motorcyclists do the bare minimum to keep their bikes up and running. They will spend countless hours repairing and riding the bike, but they will forget to clean the air filter and check the oil. It’s a trend in the motorcycle community only to take care of your bike when something breaks or when parts need replacing. If you ride your motorcycle a lot, you have to clean your air filter once every month.

Now that you know what to do, it’s time to get started. Look beneath your seat for your airbox cover and slide it off. You will see your air filter; it will look almost like a thick piece of cloth, but it doesn’t have a pleasant smell unless you just cleaned it. Put on a pair of gloves and get that nasty filter out! Make sure you can see through the airbox; you don’t want any debris on the inside.

Keep your tank at least half full

Many people may not realize that gas should be changed every four months whether you use the motorcycle or not. However, it is more important to change the gas if it has been in the tank for an extended period. This is because riding the motorcycle when the gas is ancient can cause damage to the engine and parts.

Motorcycles operate by mixing gas and oil in a specific ratio. When you get gas, a small amount of oil is mixed in with the gas. This oil eventually gets separated out of the gas and floats to the top of the tank. Most people ignore this problem, but it is essential to take care of it as soon as possible. If you don’t add enough fresh gas to make up for what has separated or have a professional drain and fill your tank, the gas will break down, rusting or otherwise affecting metal parts in your motorcycle.

Use a fuel stabilizer when storing your bike for long periods

Just as you would with a car, you should also take steps to protect your motorcycle while storing it for long periods. One of the best ways to do this is by using a fuel stabilizer, which prevents water and moisture from penetrating the fuel tank. Without the proper protection, moisture can wreak havoc on your bike by causing corrosion and rusting in the tank. When picking a fuel stabilizer, look for products that include anti-gel technology and are approved for two or four-cycle gas engines.

With a bit of care and maintenance, you can keep your motorcycle in perfect shape. This will ensure that you will have years of riding pleasure with no unexpected expenses.