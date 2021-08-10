KTM India And Thrillophilia Join Forces To Organize ‘KTM Adventure Getaways’

The best way for a brand to connect to its customers especially if they are avid bikers is simple – to organize rides. KTM seems to have taken a grasp of this formula and the Austrian bikemaker has joined hands with Thrillophilia, a renowned Indian online platform for booking travel experiences to announce the launch of ‘KTM Adventure Getaways’. This collaboration synergizes the incredible pedigrees of KTM and Thrillophilia to design the perfect blend of biking and adventure.

Under this partnership, Thrillophilia plans to organize over 50 tours in the next one year. During the first stage of this ambitious plan, Thrillophilia will curate, execute and exclusively promote KTM Adventure Getaways for Ladakh that can be conveniently booked on the Thrillophilia platform. This ‘6 Nights 7 Days’ tour starting from 10th August 2021, and every week thereafter, promises an action-packed biking experience, on the KTM 390 Adventure.

One can expect a fusion of adrenaline rush, serene beauty and the cultural heritage of the ‘Land of High Passes’. Each tour will have a provision of 12 KTM 390 Adventure bikes provided by Thrillophilia along with basic bike training and acclimatization sessions. This will be followed by similar experiences planned for Madhya Pradesh and Rajasthan.

Official statements

Speaking on the occasion Sumeet Narang, President (Probiking) at Bajaj Auto Ltd. said, “Recently there has been a surge in adventure touring and outdoor exploration. The KTM 390 Adventure was launched to address this trend and has seen a phenomenal response. It is a truly capable and versatile adventure tourer for biking enthusiasts. We are delighted to collaborate with Thrillophilia on ‘KTM Adventure Getaways’ for their experience-seeking audience. We want every rider to experience the world of KTM and its extensive capabilities. The machine will be a worthy partner in their adventure-of-a-lifetime.”

Abhishek Daga, Co-founder and CMO of Thrillophilia said “We are delighted to partner with KTM to launch the ‘KTM Adventure Getaways’ program that will revolutionize the concept of adventure biking in India. This program will be launched with a set of exclusive getaways with the new KTM 390 Adventure, each devised with exciting itineraries. We’ve worked together to roll out the event for millions of our users. Our vendors are presently focusing on getting all sanitation and hygiene measures in check to welcome biking enthusiasts once this campaign kickstarts.”