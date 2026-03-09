2026 Hyundai Verna Arrives With Big Tech and Safety Upgrades, Prices Start at Rs 10.98 Lakh

A fresh update has arrived for one of Hyundai’s most popular sedans in India. The 2026 Hyundai Verna is now available for sale at a starting price of Rs 10.98 lakh ex showroom. The update brings a number of design changes, more comfort features and several safety additions.
Hyundai has also made small improvements inside the cabin to make the car feel more premium than before.
The new Verna is offered in six variants.
- HX2
- HX4
- HX6
- HX6+
- HX8
- HX10
Prices range up to around Rs 18.25 lakh depending on the variant and powertrain.
Two petrol engine choices continue with the updated model.
- The first option is a 1.5-litre naturally aspirated petrol engine producing 115 PS and 144 Nm, paired with a 6-speed manual or IVT automatic.
- The second is a 1.5-litre turbo petrol that delivers 160 PS and 253 Nm, available with a 6-speed manual or 7-speed DCT automatic.
Hyundai has kept the car’s dimensions the same. The Verna measures 4565 mm in length and has a wheelbase of 2670 mm. It also remains one of the widest cars in the segment, which helps cabin space.
Design updates are easy to spot.
- New black chrome radiator grille
- Dual LED projector headlamps
- Updated front and rear bumpers
- 16 inch diamond cut alloy wheels
Two new colours have also been introduced.
- Classy Blue
- Titan Grey Matte
The cabin has received a few changes as well
A new steering wheel with the updated Hyundai logo is now part of the package. Leatherette seat upholstery has been added. The driver seat now gets eight way electric adjustment along with memory and a welcome function. The front passenger seat offers four way electric adjustment and an electric walk in device.
Comfort and tech highlights include
- Dual 10.25 inch screens for infotainment and driver display
- Wireless phone charging
- Ambient lighting
- Electric sunroof
- Ventilated front seats
- Bose eight speaker audio system
- Surround view camera
- Blind spot monitor
- Rear window sunshade
- Smart trunk
- 528 litre boot space
Connected technology is also present through Hyundai Bluelink. The system supports more than 70 connected features and over 350 voice commands.
Safety equipment has also improved.
The sedan now gets seven airbags and Hyundai SmartSense Level 2 ADAS. Around 20 driver assistance functions are included. Other safety equipment includes electronic stability control, hill start assist, tyre pressure monitoring, ISOFIX mounts, rain sensing wipers and rear parking sensors.
Hyundai says the updated Verna now has over 75 safety features.
The car continues to compete with midsize sedans such as the Honda City, Skoda Slavia and Volkswagen Virtus, all of which are also expected to receive updates later this year.
The 2026 Verna continues the same formula that made it popular. It provides powerful engines, plenty of features and good space for everyday use. For buyers who still enjoy driving a sedan, this update keeps the Verna right in the middle of the conversation.