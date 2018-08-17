Harley Davidson Offers Crazy Buyback on Street Family, Customers Can Upgrade to A Softail

Targeting Street 750 and Street Rod owners of India, Harley Davidson is offering a buy back on its Softail series. If you own a street 750 or a Street Rod which is less than a year old, Harley Davidson will pay the entire Ex-Showroom amount you paid for the bike. Bikes between 12 to 24 months old will get up to 75% percent of their Ex-Showroom price.

The new 2018 Softail series uses a new 1,746 cc Milwaukee-Eight 107 V-Twin engine, which is quite refined and smoother than previous engines. The line up starts with the Street Bob (INR 12,59,000 Ex-Showroom) which features a stripped down raw bobber design form. The next in line is the Lowrider (INR 13,59,000 Ex-Showroom) which is a throwback to the designs of the 70s lowrider.

The Fat Bob (INR 14,59,000 Ex-showroom) is an aggressive angry boy design combined with substantial presence. The Fat Boy (INR 18,11,000 Ex-Showroom) gets a beefy 240 section rear tyre and an option of a bigger Milwaukee-Eight 114 engine. The Deluxe (INR 18,65,000 EX-Showroom) showcases design cues from the 1950’s without compromising on handling. The top of the line Heritage Classic (INR 19,71,000) gets cruise control and a detatchable windscreen.

With an exciting line up on offer, this step taken by Harley Davidson will make sure owners of their entry level bikes stay within the family and get one of their new, refined and smoother models.