Harley Davidson India Announces Plans To Enter Used Motorcycle Business

After piloting the concept of selling used motorcycles through select dealerships, Harley-Davidson has announced its plans to enter the segment. A top company official has confirmed to news agency PTI that the US brand plans to enter the used motorcycle market in India.

Peter Mackenzie, Managing Director, Harley-Davidson India said that the used motorcycle business is aimed to attract more customers to the brand and is targeted to people who cannot afford to buy a new motorcycle from the American cruiser brand.

Mackenzie said, “We are currently piloting it in a few dealerships. And, we are very close to rolling out the programme, nationally. It (used bike’s business) will enable us to attract more customers. Secondly, to enable people, perhaps who cannot afford a new Harley-Davidson, but at least get the right Harley-Davidson experience through an authorised dealership.”

The Company also intends to extend its reach to the masses with the apparel segment. Mackenzie also confirmed that the brand will be opening more apparel stores in shopping malls to connect and offer the experience of the Harley-Davidson brand to the customers. Harley-Davidson India has already introduced three apparel stores this year.

Speaking about the apparel segment, Mackenzie added, “We have them across the globe. But for the Asia-Pacific market, we are going little bit deeper with this project. Currently, we are launching such stores in China, India.”

Source: PTI