Pope’s Lamborghini Huracan LP 580-2 Coupe Auctioned For EUR 715,000

Remember the Bianco Monocerus (white) with Giallo Tiberino (yellow) stripes Lamborghini Huracan LP 580-2 Coupe that was donated to His Holiness Pope Francis? Estimated to be auctioned at EUR 250,000 – 350,000, the unique Huracan was sold for a staggering EUR 715,000 (INR 5.76 crore) — over three times its base price of EUR 201,000 (INR 1.62 crore) — at the RM Sotheby auction held on May 12 at the Grimaldi Forum in Monaco. The Huracan was personally autographed by Pope Francis during the presentation ceremony at the Vatican City.

The proceeds from the sale will be directly handed over to the Holy Father, who has decided to set it aside for four charity entities:

The Pontifical Foundation “Aiuto alla Chiesa che Soffre” (Aid to the Church in Need) to rebuild the Nineveh Plain in Iraq

The Pope John XXIII Community, which devotes itself to women victims of trade and prostitution on the tenth anniversary of the death of Don Oreste Benzi and on the 50th anniversary of the Community’s foundation

“Progetto Casa Papa Francesco” (Pope Francis House Project); two Italian associations that carry out activities above all in Africa, GICAM headed by Dr. Marco Lanzetta (hand surgeon)

“Amici per il Centrafrica” (Friends of Central Africa), which has been working with projects primarily dedicated to women and children for years

As reported earlier, the Huracán RWD, which was donated to the Pope in the presence of Stefano Domenicali, Chairman & Chief Executive Officer of Automobili Lamborghini, a delegation of the company’s Management Board and two workers who contributed to the car’s construction, was produced by Lamborghini’s customization department, Ad Personam. Its paint, Bianco Monocerus (white) with Giallo Tiberino (yellow) stripes, is homage to the colors of the flag of Vatican City.

In case you’re wondering, the Huracán RWD uses a 5.2-litre V10 engine that delivers 580 CV (571 hp/426 kW) @ 8.000 rpm and 540 Nm of peak torque (398 lb.-ft.) @ 6.500 rpm.

Check out more images of the special Lamborghini Huracan, personally autographed by Pope Francis, through the image gallery below: