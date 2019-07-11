Honda Introduces New Features In The WR-V And Adds A New Variant

The Indian market is now flooded with cars of various shapes and sizes. A car buyer today has a number of options to look at in every segment of car imaginable. In order to stay above the competition and attract more buyers, Honda today announced a new variant of their WR-V crossover. The car is now available in a new V trim level with the diesel engine. Moreover, the company also upgraded the S and VX variants of the car with more features. The updated prices of the WR-V are listed below

1.2L i-VTEC SMT – Rs 8,15,000

1.2L i-VTEC VX MT- Rs 9,25,000

1.5L i-DTEC S MT – Rs 9,25,000

1.5L i-DTEC V MT (Newly introduced) – Rs 9,95,000

1.5L i-DTEC VX MT – Rs 10,35,000

The S variant of the car now comes with 16-inch alloy wheels, Auto AC, Auto Door Locks, one-touch windows, Vanity mirrors for the front row and additional safety features. The VX variant of the car gets a leather-wrapped steering wheel, Speed-Sensing locks, Vanity Mirrors on the front row and additional safety features.

The new V grade in the diesel motor, which is placed between the S and VX variants comes with a number of attractive features. This includes LED DRLs, Front Fog lamps, Turn indicators on ORVM, Gunmetal finish R16 Multi-spoke Alloy Wheel, Chrome Door Handles and Rear Micro Antenna. Additionally, Black & Silver upholstery and comes loaded with advanced and comfortable features including 17.7cm Advanced Touchscreen Infotainment with AVN, Steering mounted controls for HFT, Audio, Voice command & Cruise control, Automatic Climate Control, One Push Start/Stop Button with white and red illumination, Honda Smart Key System with Keyless Remote, Front Centre Armrest with Storage Console, Tilt and Telescopic Power Steering (EPS).

Speaking on the introduction of latest addition and enhancements in WR-V, Mr Rajesh Goel, Sr. Vice President and Director, Sales & Marketing, Honda Cars India Ltd. said, “Honda WR-V, the premium Sporty Lifestyle Vehicle introduced in 2017, features the brand’s global DNA and has been well accepted by customers. We are extremely delighted to introduce the new V grade and enriched versions of S & VX grade for WR-V. We are confident that the freshness added to WR-V line-up will be appreciated by our customers.”