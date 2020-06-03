Haojue DR 300 Might Get Rebadged To Suzuki GSX-S300 For Some Markets; Is India In The List?

Not only in India, but the affordable performance motorcycle segment has also been booming in other countries. While we have the Gixxer 250 and Gixxer SF 250 from Suzuki here, Haojue, which sells Suzuki motorcycles in China, is all geared up to launch the DR 300 there. It is speculated that the same motorcycle can be rebadged as the GSX-S300 for other markets. We hope that Suzuki manages to bring this attractive naked streetfighter to India, however, its parallel-twin engine configuration might make it a bit pricier than its rivals. Remember what happened to the Inazuma?

What is it exactly?

Coming to the engine, the heart is basically a rebored version of the one found on Inazuma and now displaces 298cc. The parallel-twin motor is tuned to deliver 29PS at 8500rpm and 27.8Nm at 6500rpm. Like the Inazuma, it gets a 6-speed gearbox. You might be familiar with the Inazuma and for those who aren’t, it was a 250cc twin-cylinder naked motorcycle which Suzuki launched in India but it didn’t sell much as it was significantly pricier than its rivals.

The DR 300 is one attractive looking machine and features a sharply sculpted LED headlamp with LED DRLs. The tank is muscular and has a capacity to hold 16 litres of fuel so your touring needs are well sorted. The tail section is equally appealing as it features a high-rise tail section and an LED tail lamp. The fit and finish levels, at least in the images look at par with any other Suzuki motorcycle and it is expected to come with the same bulletproof reliability the Japanese manufacturer is renowned for.

It also uses premium cycle parts which include KYB suspension in the form of a gold-finished upside-down fork and monoshock. The 17-inch alloy wheels come shod with premium 110-section front and 140-section rear Pirelli Diablo Rosso 3 radials. Braking is handled by a 298 mm petal front disc with a dual-piston calliper and a smaller petal rear disc with a single-piston calliper accompanied by dual-channel Bosch ABS.

Naked streetfighters generally come with a wide handlebar but the DR 300 uses clip-ons so it pretty much safe to assume that the riding ergonomics are going to be a bit aggressive. It also gets fully-digital instrument cluster, side-mounted exhaust, USB charging and backlit switchgear. The fuel economy is expected to hover in the 30-35 kmpl range.

We don’t have any word regarding Suzuki’s plan on bringing the DR 300 to India but they recently launched the BS6 compliant version of the Gixxer 250 twins. While the Gixxer 250 has been priced at Rs 163,400 (ex-showroom, Delhi) which is a premium of Rs 3,600 over its BS4 counterpart, the Gixxer 250 SF comes with a price tag of Rs 1,74,000. Whereas the Gixxer 250 SF MotoGP will be retailed at a price of Rs Rs 1,74,900. All the above prices mentioned are ex-showroom, India.