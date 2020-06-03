2021 Hyundai Santa Fe Could Feature In The Next Instalment Of ‘Jaws’

Hyundai Motor today unveiled the design of its upcoming 2021 Santa Fe SUV, showcasing new styling elements and fresh features. It was only recently that Hyundai Motor Company teased the latest Santa Fe SUV. Replacing the fourth-generation (TM series) 2018 avatar, the 2021 Hyundai Santa Fe employs an all-new platform that is capable of supporting electric powertrains.

Hyundai’s flagship SUV has a fascia so sharp, with those edgy inserts in the grille, it could land a role in the next instalment of Jaws. It utilises the company’s all-new third-generation vehicle platform, which Hyundai says has improved performance, efficiency and safety which already underpins the Sonata sedan on sale in the US market. The redesigned fourth-generation Santa Fe goes beyond a mere facelift with aesthetic and technical upgrades both on the outside as well as the interior.

How Does It Look?

The first changes one can notice are going to be on the outside where the 2021 Santa Fe has received a wider and bolder front grille with different patterns depending on the trim level. The split headlights have a new look and incorporate redesigned LED daytime running lights in the shape of a “T.” At the sides, one can notice the fresh 20-inch alloy wheels. The lower air intake sits within a new skid plate, while side vents are now vertically orientated. The clamped shape of the lower air intake extends the horizontal line to accentuate the vehicle’s wide and well-balanced stance

The SUV’s rear has also been revised as it now has modified tail light graphics and a new light bar extending over the entire width of the tailgate. To further emphasize the vehicle’s width, Hyundai has installed a new reflector that goes from one corner of the bumper to the other. A reworked skid plate rounds off the changes at the back. The external redesign is finished off with wider wheel arches and new alloy wheel designs.

What’s on the Inside?

2021 Hyundai Santa Fe interior is now more spacious and covered in soft-touch materials. It features a new lower dashboard design, a redesigned centre console and a new 10.25-inch AVN touchscreen. The centre console sits high, giving the driver and front passenger the feeling of sitting in an armchair. The gear selector is gone, too; it’s been replaced by a shift-by-wire button arrangement on the new floating centre console which is connected to the crash pad. The buttons are all positioned for intuitive and ergonomic use.

For the first time, the new Santa Fe comes with a Terrain Mode selector: a control knob located in the centre console to conveniently switch between different drive modes. This feature includes unique modes for sand, snow and mud, as well as eco, sport, comfort and smart modes, the last of which automatically recognises the driving style and selects a mode so the driver does not have to.

What Will Be The Powertrain On Offer?

While the SUV’s technical specifications remain shrouded in mystery for the time being, we do know the 2021 Santa Fe will be available with hybrid and plug-in hybrid powertrains for the first time.The SUV is likely to be offered with the same 265hp PHEV powertrain as its recently updated Korean cousin- Kia Sorento. A hybridised petrol motor and conventional diesel will also be on offer.

Back home, Hyundai did offer two generations of the Santa Fe in our market between 2011 and 2019 and was the most premium offering from the South Korean car manufacturer but it did not get much response from the consumers because of its exorbitant price and better competitive offering in its rivals like the Toyota Fortuner and Ford Endeavour. Additionally, no official announcement has been made regarding any plans to bring the SUV back to our market. The South Korean auto major is currently planning the launch of the Tucson facelift in India.