Suzuki Motorcycle India Launches Doorstep Delivery Program

Suzuki Motorcycle India Pvt. Ltd. (SMIPL), has launched ‘Suzuki at your Doorstep’ program, a doorstep sales and after-sales service platform to ensure meeting customer demand, during and post the Covid-19 lockdown. The Suzuki at your doorstep program will be integrated within SMIPL’s official website, and will enable customers to buy, test-ride and opt for after-sales services at the click of a button.

Under this program, customers will also be allowed to book Suzuki two-wheeler products through a toll-free number 1800-121-7996 along with an option of connecting the call to the nearest dealership in case the customer wants to visit the dealership. Suzuki at your doorstep program will be expanded across over 112 Indian cities. Purchasing a Suzuki two-wheeler through the program will be a simplified 5-step process involving booking of desired Suzuki product, followed by colour selection, then location and dealer selection, choosing the payment mode and finally choosing the date and time. The digital buying from SMIPL allows easy purchase assistance to customers through a hassle-free process.

Commenting on the launch of ‘Suzuki at your Doorstep’ program, Mr Koichiro Hirao, Managing Director, Suzuki Motorcycle India Pvt Ltd said, “We are pleased to introduce ‘Suzuki at your doorstep’ program that enables customers to purchase their desired two-wheeler as per their convenience through their mobile phones and laptops. The online booking, doorstep delivery and service of Suzuki vehicles has been introduced keeping the safety and wellbeing of our customers and employees at the core of the initiative. With our online sales solution, we look forward to bring in positivity in the two-wheeler segment and the overall industry post-COVID-19.”

Customers can book a product of their choice by paying the booking amount and full payment of the ex-showroom price. The payment will be made through an online gateway and the invoice detail will be shared with the customer and respective dealer emphasizing on the government prescribed preventive measure. Additionally, test-rides vehicles will be properly sanitized to ensure everyone’s safety and limit human contact. ‘Suzuki at your Doorstep’ program will also shortly offer easy online financing on online purchase of any vehicle.

To ensure utmost customer satisfaction, SMIPL further fortifies its after-sales services with doorstep assistance to fix minor faults or for regular servicing excluding washing. Additionally, customers within a 5km radius of the dealership can avail doorstep vehicle pick up and drop or can visit the dealership with prior appointment to ensure social distancing.

Suzuki recently updated its BS6 portfolio by launching the models – Gixxer 250, Gixxer 250 SF and Gixxer 250 SF MotoGP. While the Gixxer 250 has been priced at Rs 163,400 (ex-showroom, Delhi) which is a premium of Rs 3,600 over its BS4 counterpart, the Gixxer 250 SF comes with a price tag of Rs 1,74,000. Whereas the Gixxer 250 SF MotoGP is retailed at a price of Rs Rs 1,74,900. All the above prices mentioned are ex-showroom, India. he BS6 compliant 249cc, single-cylinder, fuel-injected SOHC engine of the bike churns out 26.5 PS which comes in at 9300 rpm while the torque rating of 22.2Nm at 7,300rpm has stayed as it is. This powerplant comes mated to a six-speed gearbox.