Guy Who Bought India’s First Ducati 1299 Superleggera Has Now Purchased A BMW HP4 Race

Vikram Oberoi, a proud owner of the most exclusive (limited to 500 units worldwide), exotic and extreme road-going Ducati yet, the INR 1.22 crore (ex-showroom) 1299 Superleggera, has added another exotic (also India’s first) to his garage. Oberoi has bought another limited edition (limited to 750 units worldwide) motorcycle, this time a racetrack spec German product, the BMW HP4 Race. The new, limited edition and racetrack only BMW HP4 Race was launched in India for INR 85 lakh (ex-showroom).

In terms of engine, electronics and spring elements, the new HP4 RACE is in the same category as current superbike factory racing machines. Weighing just 171 kilograms when fully fuelled, the new HP4 RACE is even lighter than the factory racing bikes currently used in the Superbike World Championship and is only slightly above the MotoGP factory racers in terms of weight.

The peak output is 215 hp at 13,900 rpm while the maximum torque of 120 Nm is reached at 10,000 rpm. The maximum engine speed has been increased as compared to the engine of the standard S 1000 RR from 14,200 rpm to 14,500 rpm.

Here’s an overview of the highlights of the new BMW HP4 RACE:

Carbon fibre main frame in monocoque construction weighing just 7.8 kilograms.

Self-supporting carbon fibre rear frame with three-stage height adjustment function.

light alloy forged wheels. Öhlins FGR 300 upside-down fork.

Öhlins TTX 36 GP spring strut.

Brembo GP4 PR monoblock brake calipers with 320 T-type racing steel brake disks (thickness: 6.75 mm) at the front.

Racing engine at World Cup level with an output of 158 kW (215 hp) at 13 900 rpm and a maximum torque of 120 Nm at 10 000 rpm.

Close-ratio racing gearbox with adapted transmission ratios.

Weight-optimised electrical system featuring light lithium-ion battery with 5 Ah.

2D dashboard and 2D data recording including logger.

Dynamic Traction Control DTC (programmable for selected gears at 15 levels).

Engine Brake EBR (programmable for selected gears at 15 levels).

Wheelie Control (programmable for selected gears).

Launch Control.

Pit Lane Limiter.

Light trim parts made of carbon fibre with snap fasteners.

Paint finish in BMW HP Motorsport colours.

Production run of 750 units, each individually crafted.

Watch the onboard footage of a BMW HP4 Race at the legendary Isle of Man circuit below:

Oberoi, a passionate motorcyclist who is a regular at the Buddh International Circuit, also owns Ducati 1299 Panigale S, a Ducati 916 and the Ducati 1098, to name a few.

Check out a detailed image gallery of the BMW HP4 Race below