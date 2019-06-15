Goodyear Gets The No. 1 Rank For Customer Satisfaction In The Small Car Segment

Recently, Goodyear received the highest ranking for Customer Satisfaction in the Small Car segment in J.D Power’s Tire Customer Satisfaction Index (TCSI) Study. As per the study, Goodyear Tyres have a total score of 856 out of 1,000 points in the small car category. However, Goodyear managed to grab the second position in the Midsize Car segment with about 831 points and Utility Vehicle segment with about 824 points. J.D Power TCSI measures Customer satisfaction among factory-fitted tyre owners during the first 12 to 36 months of ownership. They check for four key factors: wear, ride, traction/handling, and appearance.

Goodyear is one of the world’s largest tyre manufacturing companies. It employs around 64,000 people and manufactures its products in 47 facilities across 21 countries around the world. Goodyear has two Innovation Centers in Akron, Ohio and Colmar-Berg, Luxembourg, which strive to develop state-of-the-art products and services that set the technology and performance standard for the tyre industry. The 2019 J.D. Power Original Equipment Tyre Customer Satisfaction Index study is based on over 3,598 responses from new-vehicle owners who purchased their vehicle between March 2015 and August 2017.

Goodyear has been a part of the Indian economy for over 95 years. The company has established two plants, one each in Ballabgarh and Aurangabad. In the passenger car segment, Goodyear supplies tyres to many of the leading automobile manufacturers in India and has also been the pioneer in introducing tubeless radial tyres in the market. Even in the farm segment, Goodyear is the market leader and supplies tyres to all major tractor companies.

Commenting on this, Mr Rajeev Anand, Chairman & Managing Director, Goodyear India said, “It is a proud moment for Goodyear to receive such high levels of recognition from the premier benchmarking company in the automotive industry.” P.K Walia, Vice President – Consumer Business said, “As pioneers in tyre technology, we constantly challenge ourselves to innovate and develop better products to improve the overall driving experience of our consumers. Our sustained efforts in improving the quality of products are being reflected in the voice of the customers which has been highlighted in this study.”