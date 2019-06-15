Maruti Suzuki Swift Gets A Price Hike And BS – VI Compliant Engine

One of the many hatchback’s offered by Maruti Suzuki in the Indian market, the Swift has received two major updates. The compact, fun to drive hatchback has now received a BS – VI compliant motor. Joining the likes of the Alto and the Baleno, the Swift too, complies with the upcoming emission norms. However, only the petrol motor complies with these emission norms, the oil burner has been left untouched considering the fact that Maruti shall be discontinuing diesels from next year. The other update this hatchback has received comes in the form of additional safety features. These features are accompanied by a minor price hike, which is mentioned in the table below.

The petrol motor, dubbed K12B engine has been updated to comply with these new emission norms. This 4-cylinder, naturally aspirated motor retains its power output despite complying with the new norms. Peak power stands at 83 hp and maximum twist of 113 Nm is delivered by this car. Power is sent to the front wheels via a 5-speed gearbox a standard, however, customers can also opt for an AMT unit, for a more comfortable driving experience. There is, however, one drawback to the inclusion of the BS – VI norms, as the car delivers marginally less fuel efficiency now, returning 21.2 km for every litre of fuel it sips. The 1.3-litre DDiS oil burner will continue to be sold in BS – IV guise before it is taken off shelves next year.

Also Read: This Modified Maruti Esteem Claims To Be A 200 kmph Sleeper

The other change received by the Swift is the inclusion of much more safety kit, as part of standard equipment across all trim levels. Apart from the dual airbags, ABS with EBD and driver side seatbelt reminder that were part of standard equipment, co-driver seat belt reminder, a speed alert system, and rear parking sensors too join the list now. The latter, however, was available in the top end trims of the car. Apart from the Swift, the big new WagonR also has received this updated engine. To know more about this hatchback, do watch our in-depth review of this car, linked below.