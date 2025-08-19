50 Years of BMW 3 Series: Limited ‘50 Jahre’ Editions of BMW 330Li and BMW M340i Launched in India

Quick Highlights
- Celebrating a Legacy: 50 years of BMW 3 Series with exclusive ‘50 Jahre’ editions.
- Ultra Exclusive: Only 50 units each of the BMW 330Li M Sport LWB and BMW M340i.
- Design & Performance: Special styling touches, premium interiors, and powerful engines.
- Collector’s Dream: Buyers of the M340i get a scale model of the legendary BMW 3.0 CSL.
Introduction
Few cars have defined driving pleasure like the BMW 3 Series. Since its debut in 1975, this sedan has become the benchmark for sporty handling, timeless design, and everyday practicality. As the model celebrates its golden jubilee, BMW India has rolled out something truly special – the ‘50 Jahre’ Editions of the 330Li M Sport Long Wheelbase and the M340i.
With only 50 units each, these editions are not just cars – they’re collectibles. Produced at BMW’s Chennai plant and sold exclusively online, the ‘50 Jahre’ editions blend heritage with cutting-edge technology, ensuring that the 3 Series remains as aspirational as ever.
BMW 330Li M Sport ‘50 Jahre’ Edition – A Blend of Space and Sportiness
BMW’s long-wheelbase sedan gets a striking makeover with the 50th-anniversary badge.
Key Highlights
|Feature
|Details
|Design
|M High-Gloss Shadowline, black kidney grille, diffuser & tailpipes
|Special Touch
|Laser-engraved ‘1/50’ badging on B-pillar
|Color Options
|Mineral White, Skyscraper Grey, M Carbon Black
|Interior
|Carbon fibre trim, Vernasca Cognac/Black leather upholstery
|Tech
|Curved Display, 3D Augmented View head-up display, OS 8.5
|Performance
|2.0L petrol, 258 hp, 400 Nm, 0-100 km/h in 6.2s
The 330Li has always been about offering rear-seat comfort without losing BMW’s DNA of performance. With its stretched wheelbase (2,961 mm), spacious cabin, and plush features like panoramic sunroof and Comfort Seats, this edition blends luxury with practicality. At the same time, the 258 hp engine ensures it’s no slouch when you put your foot down.
BMW M340i ‘50 Jahre’ Edition – The Performance Star
If the 330Li is the elegant executive, the M340i is the thrill-seeker. Known as the quickest BMW built in India, this car takes things up a notch with its special edition flair.
Key Highlights
|Feature
|Details
|Design
|Black mesh kidney grille, Shadowline headlights, 19-inch Jet Black alloys
|Special Touch
|‘50 Jahre’ emblems, black M badging, laser-engraved ‘1/50’
|Color Options
|Dravit Grey, Black Sapphire, Fire Red Metallic, Arctic Race Blue
|Interior
|Vernasca Black upholstery with M highlights, sport seats, red centre marker on steering
|Performance
|3.0L inline-six petrol, 374 hp, 500 Nm, 0-100 km/h in 4.4s
|Driving Tech
|xDrive AWD, M Sport differential, Variable Sport Steering, M Sport suspension
This is where BMW’s “ultimate driving machine” spirit truly comes alive. The M340i gets a 3.0L straight-six engine, paired with xDrive all-wheel drive, launching it to 100 km/h in just 4.4 seconds. Special touches like carbon fibre trim, anthracite headliner, and a race-inspired steering wheel remind you this isn’t just luxury – it’s performance art.
And as a sweet gesture, every M340i ‘50 Jahre’ buyer also gets a 1:18 scale model of the iconic BMW 3.0 CSL – a nod to the brand’s racing DNA.
Why These Editions Matter
The BMW 3 Series isn’t just a car – it’s an institution. Over the past five decades:
- It pioneered the compact luxury sports sedan category.
- It has been the world’s best-selling premium car.
- It continues to balance everyday usability with driving excitement.
These special editions capture that spirit, adding exclusivity for collectors and enthusiasts alike.
Pricing and Availability
- BMW 330Li M Sport ‘50 Jahre’ Edition – ₹64,00,000 (ex-showroom)
- BMW M340i ‘50 Jahre’ Edition – ₹76,90,000 (ex-showroom)
Both models are being manufactured at BMW’s Chennai plant, but they will be available exclusively via BMW’s online shop.
Ex-showroom price incl. GST; road tax, registration, insurance and other charges extra. Final on-road price may vary.
Conclusion
The BMW 3 Series ‘50 Jahre’ Editions are more than just limited-run models – they are rolling tributes to a car that changed the way the world looked at driving. With the 330Li M Sport edition offering luxury and space, and the M340i delivering pure performance, BMW has created two machines that celebrate heritage while looking forward to the future.
As Mr. Vikram Pawah, President of BMW India, put it – these cars aren’t just a celebration of the past 50 years, but a promise of many thrilling chapters still to come. For enthusiasts, the ‘50 Jahre’ editions aren’t just cars; they’re history on wheels.