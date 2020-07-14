Global NCAP Declares The Mahindra XUV300 As The Safest Indian Car In The Last 6 Years

It’s a good feeling to know that safety now ranks higher up in the average Indian car buyer’s priority list and manufacturers have been working hard to respond to that change. At the forefront of this transformation is the Mahindra XUV300 compact SUV, which has now been declared as the safest among all the vehicles tested by Global NCAP between 2014 and 2020.

The XUV300 scored the highest occupant safety rating among all vehicles tested in those six years. Global NCAP (GNCAP) completed safety assessments on more than 38 vehicles during this period and the XUV300 scored the highest safety rating among all the models tested. The XUV300 achieved the highest combined occupant safety rating, with a 5-Star Global NCAP rating for adult occupant protection and a 4-Star rating for child occupant protection, the latter being a first in India.

The Mahindra XUV300 offers customers 50 safety features, including some segment firsts such as 7 airbags, disc brakes on all 4 wheels, front parking sensors and heated ORVMs. Today, the XUV300 has established a new benchmark in terms of vehicle safety in India having been awarded a 5-star rating by Global NCAP, the umbrella body of consumer car safety testing bodies. In fact, Mahindra was the first and only manufacturer in India to be awarded the “Safer Choice Award” by GNCAP. The official Global NCAP test for the Mahindra XUV300 was conducted in Germany earlier this year.

The following features have helped the compact SUV achieve this feat:

– First-in-segment 7 airbags including a knee airbag, dual-front, side and curtain airbags

– First-in-segment disc brakes on all 4 wheels (Amongst Sub 4-metre Compact SUVs).

– First-in-segment front and rear parking sensors

– First-in-segment heated ORVMs

– Auto-dimming IRVM

– Electronic Stability Program with Dynamic Steering Torque, Hydraulic Brake Assist, Roll-over Mitigation and Traction Control, together with Hill Start Assist.

– Collapsible Steering & Side Intrusion Beam

– ABS & EBD standard across all variants

– Rear camera with adaptive guidelines

– Anti-theft alarm

– Seat Belts with Pre-tensioner & Load-limiter

– Front & rear fog lamps

– ISOFIX child seat anchors

– Tyre-Tronics (Tyre pressure & temperature monitoring system)

– Seat belt reminder for all 5 seats

– 3-point seat belt on all seats

– Tyre-position display

– Auto Headlamps

– Auto Wipers

– Speed Sensing Door Locks

– Impact Sensing Door Unlock

Commenting on this achievement, Veejay Nakra, CEO – Automotive Division, Mahindra & Mahindra Ltd. said, “This is a proud moment for us at Mahindra. Earlier this year, the XUV300 was rated by GNCAP as the safest vehicle in India and now it has been recognized as the safest vehicle over the last 6 years. This demonstrates our strong commitment towards vehicle safety and is a big leap forward for the Indian automotive industry, as a homegrown brand takes the lead on safety. At Mahindra, safety is at the very heart of all our vehicles, and we will continue to raise the bar on safety with our future vehicles.”