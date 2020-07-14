Innovative Auto Rickshaw Manages To Attract The Attention Of Anand Mahindra

As the fight against novel coronavirus outbreak in the country continues, people have been contributing massively on an individual level to contain the spread of this highly contagious virus, in their own innovative ways.

This time, the talk of the corporate world is a man who has completely transformed his auto-rickshaw. Calling his ride ‘Mumbai’s First Home System Auto-Rickshaw’, the vehicle is inspired by India’s Swachh Bharat Abhiyan.

Mahindra Group Chairman Anand Mahindra has time and again taken to Twitter to share his views and praise innovative and inspirational tales of common people and this time too he didn’t miss the opportunity to share the video of the Mumbai auto rickshaw fitted with a washbasin and two waste bins on the micro-blogging site while praising it for its “Swachh Bharat” initiative.

The three-wheeler won Mahindra’s heart as it propels the idea of keeping the environment clean and maintaining hygiene, especially relevant during the current times of coronavirus crisis. “One silver lining of Covid-19 is that it’s dramatically accelerating the creation of a Swachh Bharat,” the businessman wrote along with the one-minute-long video.

One silver lining of Covid 19 is that it’s dramatically accelerating the creation of a Swachh Bharat…!! pic.twitter.com/mwwmpCr5da — anand mahindra (@anandmahindra) July 10, 2020

Features Equipped With The Auto Rickshaw

The auto has two bins installed inside for wet and dry waste. Travellers can use the washbasin for hand wash, and also get fresh drinking water. The video, which is slightly over a minute’s duration, shows the particular three-wheeler built with the handwashing unit equipped with a soap dispenser. The other arrangements in this auto also include smartphone charging, a desktop monitor, a cooler/fan, mobile connect TV, Wi-Fi connectivity and availability to play music with Bluetooth.

The vehicle also offers a free one-kilometre ride to every senior citizen and free rides to newly-married couples. Moreover, the auto driver will also share advice about fitness on demand. On two sides of the auto-rickshaw, details about the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) COVID-19 Helpline are listed in English and Marathi.

The video is earning praises from all quarters for its innovation as sanitation and hygiene are the need of the hour. The video clip posted by the industrialist became a hit on Twitter within moments. The clip has garnered over 32,000 likes and more than 5,000 retweets so far.

The auto rickshaw’s owner Satyawan Gite has also been praised by other public personalities including Marico Chairman Harsh Mariwala and former actress, now author, Twinkle Khanna. The auto also has a message thanking the corona front-liners like doctors, Mumbai Police, nurses, BMC staff, housekeeping workers, labourers and ambulance drivers on the back.

This is not the first time that Anand Mahindra has been impressed by people’s creativity. Another e-rickshaw puller garnered the highest praise possible from the industrialist for his innovative way of practising social distancing while travelling amid the pandemic. In an earlier tweet, Anand Mahindra posted a video of an e-rickshaw driver who has compartmentalised his vehicle in a manner that no two passengers come in direct physical contact with each other