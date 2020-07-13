Mahindra Mojo BS6 Teased Ahead Of Launch

Mahindra & Mahindra has confirmed via its social media channels that it will launch the BS6 compliant Mojo 300 very soon. The updated motorcycle, which complies with the newest emission norms, was recently spotted through spy photographs.

Mahindra hasn’t had a good outing yet as far as two-wheelers are concerned. With the upcoming bike, Mahindra would be hoping to revive its two-wheeler brand on the back of the updated motorcycle’s success.

Design & Features

However, as seen in the spy shots, there seem to be no cosmetic upgrades over its BS4 predecessor. This means that the updated BS6 version of the Mojo should continue to feature a twin-pod headlight, muscular fuel tank, single-piece saddle in dual-tone colour, split-style pillion grab rail and an engine cowl. The BS6 Mojo will also continue to make use of the semi-digital instrument cluster found on its predecessors. It comprises an analogue counter for the tachometer and a digital screen for information like speed, gear position, trip meter, etc. The only recent addition to this panel was the ABS light, included last year.

The cycle parts, similar to the BS4 version, will include conventional telescopic forks at the front and a rear mono-shock. The braking setup will consist of disc brakes on both wheels while the safety net will be provided by dual-channel ABS. From the image teased, one can witness that there is no overall change of the motorcycle’s silhouette. Save for the emission upgrades, the medium displacement tourer is not expected to receive any significant change.

The Mahindra Mojo was introduced back in 2015. It became quite popular among enthusiasts. Some appreciated the twin-headlamp setup of the bike while others liked the exhaust note. The motorcycle tourers praised the Mojo for its relaxed riding stance and large fuel tank. But for some reason, the motorbike couldn’t do well in the market.

Last year, the Mahindra Mojo 300 ABS was introduced. It was designed to strike a balance between the UT300 and the XT300 variants of the old model. Unfortunately, the tides weren’t in favour of the company and the motorcycle and the bike didn’t receive much attention. Therefore, Mahindra decided to discontinue the two variant approach in favour of a single, cost-optimized variant which featured fuel-injection, single silencer and dual-channel ABS.

Expected Engine Configurations

As far as mechanical specifications are concerned, it will most likely retain the 295 cc liquid-cooled, single-cylinder, fuel-injected motor that currently develops 26.8 hp and 30 Nm of torque. However, the emission upgrades are likely to result in a marginal drop in output figures. The Mojo is equipped with a 6-speed transmission that is configured for comfortable long-distance touring. One can expect the Mahindra Mojo BS6 to receive an additional catalytic converter chamber somewhere near the exhaust downtube as seen on the Jawa BS6 which also employs the same engine.

Estimated Price and Launch

As far as expected prices are concerned, the last Mojo 300 in the BS4 avatar was retailed at an ex-showroom price of Rs 1.88 lakhs. Therefore the BS6 variant is slated to carry a slight premium. While price-wise, the Mahindra Mojo 300 rivals the likes of Bajaj Dominar 400 and Royal Enfield Himalayan. However, mechanically it competes with the younger sibling of Dominar 400, the recently launched Dominar 250, the Suzuki Gixxer 250 and the Yamaha FZ25. The BS6 Mahindra Mojo 300 ABS is expected to be launched by the end of this month.