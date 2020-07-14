New Hyundai Tucson Vs Jeep Compass Vs Tata Harrier: Price, Specs And Features Comparison

Hyundai Motors India has finally launched the Tucson facelift at a starting price of Rs 22.30 lakh. The facelift of the SUV was first showcased at the AutoExpo 2020 held earlier this year at Greater Noida and was initially supposed to be launched somewhere around the month of April but got delayed due to the Covid-19 pandemic.

Now, with the launch of the facelifted Tucson, we are keeping with our custom of comparing the new product with its immediate rivals. As of now, the Hyundai Tucson has just one direct rival in the form of Jeep Compass in our country. However, for the sake of a cumulative comparison, we are adding the top-spec of the Tata Harrier to this comparison as well. Let us see how does Hyundai Tucson stack up against these two.

Engine & Transmission

Hyundai Tucson is powered either by a 2.0-litre VTVT petrol engine or 2.0-litre turbo diesel unit. The Jeep Compass also gets the option of either a 1.4-litre turbo petrol unit or 2.0-litre diesel unit. The Harrier on the hand only gets a 2.0-litre turbo diesel engine as it is yet to receive a petrol powertrain. In terms of performance, the Tucson diesel unit cranks out the highest output figures of 185 PS of maximum power and 400 Nm of torque. In respect to that, the Compass and the Harrier sharing the same diesel powertrain generates 173 PS and 170 Ps respectively. For the petrol powertrain, the Jeep’s 1.4-litre unit belts out the highest figures of 163 PS of power and 250 Nm of torque.

Diesel Engine Hyundai Tucson Jeep Compass Tata Harrier XZA AT Dual Tone Diesel Engine type 1995cc, 4 Cylinders Inline, 4 Valves/Cylinder, DOHC 1956cc, 4 Cylinders Inline, 4 Valves/Cylinder, DOHC 1956cc, 4 Cylinders Inline, 4 Valves/Cylinder, DOHC Power[bhp] 182 bhp @ 4000 rpm 171 bhp @ 3750 rpm 168 bhp @ 3750 rpm Torque[NM] 400@1,750 – 2,750 rpm 350 350 Cylinders 4 4 4 Turbocharger yes yes yes Transmission 8-speed AT 6-speed(MT)/

9-speed(AT) 6-speed(AT)

In the Hyundai Tucson, the transmission duties are carried by a 6-speed automatic in the petrol variants and an 8-speed automatic transmission in the diesel variants. For the Jeep Compass, there is a 6-speed manual gearbox standard for both the powertrains and the option of a 7-speed automatic gearbox on the petrol variants and 9-speed automatic for the diesel powertrain. The top-spec Harrier considered here is mated to a 6-speed automatic gearbox. The top-spec trim of both Tucson and Compass offer an AWD option, whereas the Harrier is only an FWD SUV.

Petrol Engine Hyundai Tucson Jeep Compass Tata Harrier XZA AT Dual Tone Petrol Engine type 1999cc, 4 Cylinders Inline, 4 Valves/Cylinder, DOHC 1368cc, 4 Cylinders Inline, 4 Valves/Cylinder, DOHC – Power[bhp] 150 bhp @ 6200 rpm 160 bhp @ 5500 rpm – Torque[NM] 192 Nm @ 4000 rpm 250 Nm @ 2500 rpm – Cylinder 4 4 – Turbocharger yes yes – Transmission 6-speed AT 6-speed(MT)/

7-speed(AT) –

Dimensions

The Harrier is by far the largest among the three. It is the longest, the tallest and the widest in the segment. It also has the longest wheelbase among the three, therefore one can expect better space in the Harrier.

Dimensions Tucson Facelift Harrier XZA AT Dual Tone Compass Length (mm) 4480 4598 4395 Width (mm) 1850 1894 1818 Height (mm) 1660 1706 1640 Wheelbase (mm) 2670 2741 2636

Features

In terms of features, the new Tucson offers Power Adjustable Front Seats (Passenger – 8 Way, Driver -10 way), Infinity Premium Sound System (8 Speakers), Hands-Free Power Tailgate, dual-zone AC, Wireless Charger, Panoramic Sunroof, Rear AC vents and Electronic Parking Brake. While the Tucson offers dedicated car connectivity technology, the Harrier and Compass miss out on it.

Hyundai Tucson Jeep Compass Tata Harrier XZA AT Dual Tome Airbags 6 6 6 ABS yes yes yes EBD yes yes yes Anti-theft Alarm yes yes yes parking sensors front and rear rear rear parking camera 360-degree camera yes yes Rear AC Vents yes yes yes Power boot yes no no Automatic Climate Control yes yes yes Driver’s seat adjustment 10-way electrical 8-way electrical 10-way electrical tyre pressure monitor yes no optional ESC yes yes yes Cruise Control yes yes yes touchscreen(inch) 8.0-inch 8.4-inch 8.8-inch sunroof panoramic panoramic panoramic No. of speakers 8 6 6 Apple CarPlay/Android Auto yes/yes yes/yes yes/yes In-car connectivity i-Smart UConnect no

Also READ: 2020 Hyundai Tucson Launched In India; Prices Start At INR 22.30 Lakh

Price

The updated Tucson is the priciest in the segment with its base variant even surpassing the top-spec Harrier considered in this comparison by almost Rs 2.0 lakh. Even the difference between the top-spec variant of the Tucson facelift and the Compass stands at over Rs 2.0 lakh.