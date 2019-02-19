Get to Know the Leoncino, Benelli’s Next Motorcycle for India

With the TRK 502 and TRK 502X out already, Benelli has plans to launch many more new motorcycles in the Indian market. The first of the upcoming bikes to come would be the Leoncino, a motorcycle that comes in the form of a scrambler. At the launch of the TRK 502 and the TRK 502X, we were told that the Leoncino would be made available in two avatars, one road biased and the other would be a bit more off-road biased. Based on a new trellis frame made of steel, the Leoncino scrambler was first unveiled at the 2015 EICMA show. The bike can be expected to come with features like a circular headlamp with an LED DRL, LED tail lamp, LED turn indicators, USD telescopic forks up-front and a digital instrument cluster.

This scrambler would share the same powerplant as the new TRK adventure tourers. The 500 cc parallel twin engine is capable of producing 47.5 hp of peak power and 46 Nm. Maximum power is obtained at 8,5000 rpm while peak torque comes in early at 6,000 rpm. Power would be sent to the rear wheel via a 6-speed transmission. ABS would be offered as standard with dual discs up front and a single unit at the rear. The ABS system is very likely to have an option to be switched off, at least on the on/off road variant, which should keep trail hunters happy.

Coming to the two different specs the bike would be offered as, expect the road-biased version of the bike to come with road biased tyres, wrapped in alloy wheels. Accordingly, the on-off road variant of this scrambler can be expected to come with spoked wheels and chunky, off-road biased knobblies. Apart from that, expect the latter to come with more equipment, helping riders navigate through trails better. When launched, the Leoncino would probably be the most affordable factory built scrambler on sale in India. Benelli is also working to ramp up its sales and service network in the country, with a plan to ensure 49 of them are located across India by the end of 2019.