Benelli Imperiale 400 Confirmed For India, Will Take On The Jawa And RE 350

At the launch of the Benelli TRK 502 adventure motorcycle yesterday, it was confirmed that the brand will launch five new motorcycles in India this year. While the next motorcycle to be launched is the Leoncino, among the five launches, is the Benelli Imperiale 400, a retro-styled machine which will lock horns against the Jawa and the very popular Royal Enfield 350 range. First displayed at the 2017 EICMA, the Imperiale follows the popular formula of yesteryear styling + modern-ish components, which seems to be the way to go these days.

Powering the Benelli Imperiale 400 is a 373.5cc, SOHC, air-cooled, single-cylinder, fuel injected engine that produces 20.4 Hp at 5,500rpm and 28Nm of torque at 3,500rpm. The figures are identical to the Royal Enfield 350 cc engine’s output. Paired with a five-speed gearbox, the Imperiale 400’s motor will be bolted on a tubular double-cradle frame which is cushioned by 41mm telescopic forks up front and a twin shock set up at the back. A 300mm front and a 240mm rear disc brake are paired with a standard ABS.

Tipping the scales at 200 kilos (dry), the bike is heavier than the Royal Enfield Classic 350, which weighs 192 kilos with 90% fuel and Oil. However, where the RE Classic still runs a 29mm carburettor, the Imperiale 400 gets a modern FI system. Further, the RE’s motor produces identical torque and less power, in comparison to this Benelli. Like the Classic, the Imperiale too employs a 19-inch front and 18-inch rear wheel setup, features a split seat, chromed fenders and a twin-pod analogue instrument cluster with a digital odometer/trip meter display.

Another similarly styled motorcycle the Imperiale will be up against is the Jawa. While its motor lacks the cubic capacity of the RE and the Benelli on paper, the 293cc engine manages to generate an identical 28 Nm of torque and 27 Hp, nearly 7 more than the other two. At 170 kilos, the Jawa is a lighter machine too and has those twin pipes for some added style.

To be assembled in India, the Benelli Imperiale 400’s fate will depend on pricing. Going by the price of the TRK 502 though, there are indications that they will get it right with this one too. We’ll bring you more updates about Benelli’s upcoming products and their existing range shortly. Stay tuned!