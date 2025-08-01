Get.Fest.Go: Honda Rolls Out ‘The Great Honda Fest’ with Festive Offers and New Tech Upgrades

4-Point Overview:
- Honda Cars India launches its annual ‘The Great Honda Fest’ to celebrate the festive season.
- Attractive offers rolled out across the Honda Amaze, City, and Elevate line-up.
- 360° Surround Vision Camera and ambient lighting introduced as part of a new Elite Pack.
- Offers valid for a limited time at authorized Honda dealerships across India.
Introduction:
As the festive lights begin to sparkle across the country, Honda Cars India has embraced the celebratory spirit with the launch of its much-awaited annual campaign — The Great Honda Fest. This limited-time campaign, themed Get.Fest.Go, brings together irresistible offers, added safety tech, and a refreshing ownership experience across Honda’s popular line-up: the Amaze, City, and Elevate.
From Diwali to Durga Puja, Onam to Ganesh Chaturthi — Honda aims to make this season memorable for families looking to buy a new car or upgrade to something smarter and safer.
Campaign Theme: Get.Fest.Go
The Great Honda Fest is more than just a discount campaign — it’s a celebration of Honda’s strong connection with Indian families and their milestones. The campaign’s theme, Get.Fest.Go, captures the sentiment of moving forward with joy and purpose. Whether it’s your first car or a long-awaited upgrade, this festive season is designed to bring joy to every drive.
Offers Across the Line-up
Honda is offering a range of attractive festive benefits on the following models:
- Honda Amaze: Known for its compact footprint and spacious interior, the Amaze gets festive benefits that make it an ideal family car for first-time buyers.
- Honda City: The elegant sedan continues to impress with its refined driving experience and now comes with exciting ownership benefits.
- Honda Elevate: As Honda’s latest SUV offering, Elevate enjoys attractive packages and newly introduced accessory packs.
These offers are model- and variant-specific and are valid at all Honda dealerships nationwide for a limited period.
New Feature Additions: 360° Camera & Ambient Lighting
To make this festive season even more special, Honda has also rolled out an advanced safety and style upgrade. The highlight is the 360° Surround Vision Camera — a feature that enhances visibility and makes tight parking or city maneuvering easier. This new feature is available for both:
- Honda Elevate
- Honda Amaze
Along with the camera, Rhythmic Ambient Lighting with 7 color options is now available to elevate the in-cabin experience. These two premium upgrades are being bundled into a new Elite Pack, giving owners not just safety, but a touch of flair — all at no additional cost for select Elevate variants during the offer period.
Pricing & Availability
The special festive pricing and accessory packs are valid for a limited time, and bookings are now open. Interested customers are encouraged to visit their nearest authorized Honda dealership.
Feature Table:
|Aspect
|Details
|Campaign Name
|The Great Honda Fest
|Theme
|Get.Fest.Go
|Offer Validity
|Limited Period
|Applicable Models
|Amaze, City, Elevate
|New Add-Ons Introduced
|360° Surround Vision Camera, 7-color Ambient Lighting
|Special Elite Pack
|Free with select Elevate variants
|Availability
|All Honda Dealerships Nationwide
Conclusion:
Honda’s The Great Honda Fest isn’t just a festive offer — it’s a thoughtful package of affordability, advanced technology, and elevated customer delight. Whether you’re eyeing the rugged confidence of the Elevate, the spacious practicality of the Amaze, or the timeless elegance of the City, there’s never been a better time to bring home a Honda.
This festive season, Get.Fest.Go with Honda — because celebrations deserve more than just lights and sweets; they deserve new beginnings on four wheels.