Big Wheels Turning: All Upcoming Car Launches & Reveals in August 2025 – VinFast, Mahindra, Mercedes & More!

Overview – August 2025’s Top Car Unveilings at a Glance
- Volvo leads the charge with its refreshed XC60, officially launched on August 1st, showcasing luxury upgrades and a faster infotainment system.
- Mercedes-Benz fires up enthusiasts with the AMG CLE 53 Coupe, a high-performance blend of coupe styling and sports car power.
- Vietnam’s VinFast enters India with not one but two all-electric SUVs — the VF7 and VF6 — aimed at premium EV buyers.
- Mahindra promises a revolutionary Independence Day with the debut of a brand-new compact SUV and four bold Vision concepts.
Introduction – An Electric & Exciting Month Ahead
While July turned heads with the arrival of global names like Tesla and MG, August isn’t slowing down. In fact, it’s poised to be even more electric—literally and figuratively. Luxury giants like Volvo and Mercedes are polishing their crown jewels, new contenders like VinFast are setting foot on Indian soil, and Mahindra is preparing a storm of SUV reveals, all within a span of 31 days. Whether you’re eyeing EVs, performance beasts, or budget-friendly innovation, this month has something for every kind of car lover.
Volvo XC60 Facelift – Launched Already, and How!
Kicking off the month, the updated Volvo XC60 was officially launched on August 1. This global bestseller has received subtle yet sophisticated updates, including a sharper grille, sleeker multi-spoke alloys, and new smoked-out taillights. But the showstopper? A massive 11.2-inch infotainment touchscreen powered by Qualcomm’s Snapdragon platform — making it twice as fast as before.
Mechanically, it continues with the robust 250hp, 2.0L turbo-petrol engine paired with an 8-speed auto and AWD. Volvo’s blend of Scandinavian minimalism and tech-savvy plushness just got even more irresistible.
Mercedes-AMG CLE 53 Coupe – Performance Meets Passion
On August 12, brace yourselves for the all-new Mercedes-AMG CLE 53 Coupe. Slotting above the CLE 300 Cabriolet, this coupe is sculpted for speed with the signature Panamericana grille, quad exhausts, and flared fenders.
Inside, it’s all AMG flair — from a massive 11.9-inch infotainment screen to Alcantara-lined steering and ambient lighting in 64 colours. Powering it is a thunderous 449hp, 3.0L twin-turbo straight-six with a 9-speed DCT, making 0-100 km/h disappear in just 4.2 seconds. This is not just a coupe — it’s a celebration of high-performance driving.
VinFast VF7 and VF6 – Vietnam’s Electric Wave Hits India
Vietnamese automaker VinFast is officially entering India with a double strike — the VF7 and VF6 — both all-electric SUVs ready to shake up the segment.
- VinFast VF7, arriving mid-August, is the brand’s flagship for India. At 4,545mm long and sporting a coupe-like silhouette, it comes with 19-inch alloys, reclining rear seats, a 12.9-inch touchscreen, and Level 2 ADAS. Offered in 204hp FWD and 350hp AWD variants, it boasts WLTP ranges of 450km and 431km respectively.
- VinFast VF6, expected by month-end, is a size down at 4,238mm but no less loaded. With a 204hp FWD layout, 59.6kWh battery, and 480km WLTP range, it carries forward the same tech and premium touch of the VF7 in a more compact form.
Pre-bookings are open, and VinFast’s first showroom in Gujarat is already operational, with 34 more planned across India.
Mahindra’s Independence Day Special – A Future in the Making
On August 15, Mahindra will take the wraps off a brand-new compact SUV. Based on the new ‘nu’ monocoque platform, this sub-4m offering is expected to be rugged yet feature-rich, possibly sharing cues with the Thar Roxx. Likely powertrains include a 1.2L turbo-petrol and a 1.5L diesel, with hybrid technology coming later. This new SUV might even revive or evolve an existing nameplate.
But that’s not all. Mahindra will also unveil its Vision Series concepts — the SXT, X, T, and S — representing future electric and off-road models. These bold concepts are expected to preview next-gen Thar EVs, rugged family SUVs, and electric iterations of Mahindra’s existing lineup.
Upcoming August 2025 Car Launches & Reveals: Snapshot
|Model
|Launch Date
|What You Need to Know
|Volvo XC60 Facelift
|August 1 (launched yesterday)
|It’s already here! Gets a smarter 11.2” screen, zippier tech, and a fresh new design vibe.
|Mercedes-AMG CLE 53 Coupe
|August 12
|Sporty, powerful, and stylish – with 449 horses and all the AMG drama you expect.
|VinFast VF7 (EV)
|Mid-August
|Vietnam’s big electric debut in India. Up to 450km range, sleek looks, and loaded inside.
|VinFast VF6 (EV)
|End of August
|A more compact EV with premium feel, 204hp punch, and a 480km WLTP range.
|Mahindra Compact SUV
|August 15
|All-new sub-4m SUV that could change the game. Bold design, tech-loaded, maybe hybrid too.
|Mahindra Vision Concepts
|August 15
|Future-ready SUVs: from electric Thars to wild off-roaders. Four bold designs teased-Vision SXT, X, T, and S
Conclusion – From Dreams to Driveways
August 2025 is more than just a parade of launches — it’s a glimpse into the evolving DNA of the Indian automotive landscape. Volvo’s refined luxury, Mercedes’ brute elegance, VinFast’s electric dreams, and Mahindra’s forward-thinking concepts all reflect where we’re headed: smarter, faster, and more sustainable mobility.
Whether you’re itching for speed, hungry for tech, or dreaming of a greener future, this month promises to turn showrooms into playgrounds for every kind of car lover.
