Gemopai Miso Mini Electric Scooter Launched At Rs 44,000

Gemopai Electric, a joint venture between Goreen E-Mobility and Opai Electric, has launched the Gemopai Miso, described as a mini electric scooter, and priced at ₹ 44,000 (Ex-showroom). Pre-bookings for the Gemopai Miso electric scooter have started, and the scooter is being offered at a discount of ₹ 2,000 till July 15, 2020.

Dubbed as the country’s first social distancing scooter, the Miso is said to be manufactured locally except for the battery and the cells which are imported. The company added that interested customers will be able to book the e-scooter through their official website.

Details of the mini e-scooter

The Miso electric scooter comes with a claimed range of 75 km on a single charge, and the battery is said to be chargeable up to 90 percent in two hours. It gets a Hexa headlight for navigating in low light conditions along with a LED Battery Indicator for the 48V, 1 KW detachable Li-ion battery. The Miso doesn’t require a driving license or RTO permit since it has a maximum speed limit of just 25 kmph. The Miso has a kerb weight of just 45 kg and is also available with financing options.

The scooter is offered in two variants: one with a luggage carrier that can hold up to 120 kg of load. The second variant is offered without the aforementioned luggage carrier. There are four colour options available- Fiery Red, Deep Sky Blue, Luscious Green and Sunset Orange. The mini electric scooter will be available across the company’s 60 dealerships from July 2020, and Gemopai is offering a first in segment three-year free service package for all Miso customers.

Upon the launch of the new e-scooter, Gemopai Electric Co-Founder, Amit Raj Singh, said, “With the pandemic disrupting life and businesses in general, many practices, habits and things are evolving- including the way people move around. As we battle the crises and balance life and business continuity while staying safe, micro-mobility presents one of the safest and resilient ways to navigate everyday commuting.”

The company further claims the Miso to be the ultimate solution for the young adult who needs a no-hassle ride to their destination or for a daily commuter who needs to reach their office, without getting stuck in traffic. He concluded his statement by saying that with current ongoing safety concerns because of the pandemic, Miso’s single-seat helps choose an affordable and safe ride.