Bajaj Auto Releases Statement To Quash Rumours About Operations At Waluj Facility

Two and three-wheeler giant Bajaj Auto has released an official statement, after coming across reports which suggested that their manufacturing facility at Waluj in Maharashtra has shut down due to an incidence of COVID 19 amongst some employees.

Bajaj Auto has clarified that the Waluj facility continues to be operational after resuming operations from April 24, 2020, onwards. The company has also clarified that detailed cleanliness and health check protocols have been drafted and implemented in consonance and compliance with all Government regulations and guidelines.

Official Statement

It has come to our attention that there are reports circulating that Bajaj Auto’s manufacturing facility at Waluj in Maharashtra has shut down due to the incidence of COVID 19 amongst some employees there. At the outset, we want to clarify that our manufacturing facility at Waluj is functioning normally.

Post the countrywide lockdown, Our Waluj facility has been ramping operations from April 24, 2020, onwards. As part of the ramp-up, detailed cleanliness and health check protocols have been drafted and implemented in consonance and compliance with all Government regulations and guidelines. These protocols have been reviewed and approved by appropriate authorities and adherence is strictly monitored by our in-house health and security staff.

From April 24th till June 6th 2020, we had no COVID 19 incidence at our Waluj plant. However, as is well known, post the easing of lockdown progressively from June 1st, there has been a general increase across the country in the rise of infection including amongst industries, armed forces, police, media and government institutions.

Likewise, we too had our first reported case on June 6th. We have immediately taken all necessary measures for testing, contact tracing, self-isolation and complete sanitation as per protocol. All incidences were reported to the appropriate authorities.

We continue to provide all support including medical assistance to affected employees. We at Bajaj Auto, like the country at large, are now learning to live with the virus. We will continue our normal business operations while taking all necessary safety measures, as the alternative is to shut down our operations with ‘no work no pay’ which will have a drastic impact on our employees and supply chain.