Ducati Superleggera V4 001/500 Rolls Off The Production Line

The first unit of the limited-edition Ducati Superleggera V4 has finally rolled off the production line and met its new owner. The first of the only 500 units model was delivered to Belgian Filip Van Schil who became the first lucky owner of the faired sports bike.

The Ducati Superleggera V4 is the only motorcycle in the world homologated for road use with carbon fibre frame, swingarm and rims. For the occasion, Ducati invited Van Schil to the Borgo Panigale factory for a special tour, in which he was able to see up close the line where his motorbike was built and meet the specialized worker who made its engine.

The day then continued with a visit to the company Museum, the Centro Stile Ducati and the Racing Department. In addition, as with all the other Superleggera V4 owners, Filip will have an incredible opportunity to test the Panigale V4 R, which competes in the SBK World Championship, on the track at Mugello as part of the “Superbike Experience”. It was Claudio Domenicali, CEO of Ducati Motor Holding, who unveiled the Superleggera V4 001 and then handed it over to its new owner. The ceremony took place inside the Centro Stile Ducati.

“When I received the call and the official invitation to come to Borgo Panigale to collect my Superleggera V4, the number 001 of 500, although I have always been a Ducatista, my legs trembled with emotion,” said Filip Van Schil. “A welcome like this, even though I was the first to call and order the bike, is something unimaginable. Receiving it directly in the company and touching the passion of the people who work in Borgo Panigale is an experience that I will always remember. Days like this are what make Ducati unique and different from all the other motorcycle manufacturers.”

What else is on offer for the lucky owners?

The attention that Ducati wished to reserve for the Ducatista does not stop with an invitation to the company and the delivery of a copy of the book Stile Ducati bearing the date of this unforgettable day and a special dedication from Claudio Domenicali. As will all those who have bought or will buy a Superleggera V4, Van Schil also received a sculptural reproduction of the Superleggera V4 personalized with the number of the bike it accompanies.

The Superleggera V4 will be delivered to owners accompanied by a certificate of authenticity and inside a wooden crate with dedicated graphics, specially created for the transport of this masterpiece of motor engineering. The package that Ducati has provided for this unique project includes, in addition to what has already been mentioned, a racing kit, the possibility of customizing the Superleggera V4 leathers with air-bag and part of the “SuMisura Ducati” line and the opportunity to complete the look with a carbon helmet.

Even more incredible and exclusive is the opportunity, limited to only 30 owners of the Superleggera V4, to purchase access to the “MotoGP Experience”. For the first time, in fact, it will be possible to ride the Desmosedici GP on the circuit, followed directly by Ducati Corse technicians, making a dream come true for all fans of sports bikes and the red bikes of Borgo Panigale.

Also READ: Ducati Superleggera V4 Enters Limited Production Of 500 Units

With a power figure of 224 hp and a dry weight of 159kg in its road-legal homologated form, the Superleggera V4 is the most powerful production road bike ever. The power-to-weight ratio of the “super light” is second-to-none. If one adds the Racing kit to it, the power booms up to 234 hp and 6.8 kg of the mass is shredded as well.