Farewell to Elegance: Volvo S90 Exits India Just 3 Months After Global Facelift Unveil!

Quick Overview:
- Volvo India discontinues its only luxury sedan, the S90.
- Leaves Volvo with an SUV-only portfolio in India.
- S90 failed to keep pace with newer rivals like E-Class & 5 Series.
- EV-centric SUVs like EX30 and EX90 to lead Volvo’s future.
Introduction:
It’s the end of an era. Volvo India has silently pulled the plug on the S90, its only luxury sedan, marking a pivotal shift in the brand’s Indian strategy. Once admired for its understated elegance, cutting-edge safety, and Scandinavian charm, the S90 has now bowed out — leaving behind a lineup dominated entirely by SUVs.
And while this move may make business sense, it’s also a gentle heartbreak for sedan lovers who believed in class over clout.
S90: A Sedan of Sophistication, Now Just a Memory
The Volvo S90 was no ordinary executive sedan. It came loaded with luxury — from its ventilated, massaging seats and Bowers & Wilkins 19-speaker system, to four-zone climate control and air suspension.
At the heart of this beauty beats the 250hp, 2.0-litre, four-cylinder mild-hybrid petrol engine offered in a single, fully loaded B5 trim.
Locally assembled and priced at ₹68.25 lakh (ex-showroom), it was positioned as a refined, safe, and tech-packed rival to the Mercedes E-Class and BMW 5 Series. But time wasn’t kind — as newer-gen Germans rolled in with flashier updates and stronger hybrid/diesel options, the S90 slowly faded into the background.
Will the S90 Make a Comeback? Never Say Never.
The S90 may have taken its final bow in India — but that doesn’t mean the curtains have closed forever. Around the world, Volvo has already given it a stylish refresh, added smarter tech, and introduced powerful new powertrains, including plug-in and mild-hybrids.
Even more exciting? Volvo recently pulled the wraps off the ES90, the S90’s all-electric cousin. With a massive 106kWh battery and a claimed range of up to 700km, it’s everything you’d expect from a modern luxury sedan — clean, powerful, and forward-thinking.
There’s no official word on whether the new S90 or ES90 will head to India, but knowing Volvo’s strong push for EVs in the country, it’s not impossible to imagine a return — in an electrifying new form. For those who love the calm confidence of a Volvo sedan, hope still lingers in the air.
Volvo’s India Portfolio (2025)
|Model
|Segment
|Fuel Type
|Status
|XC40 Recharge
|Compact SUV
|Electric
|On Sale
|XC60
|Premium SUV
|Mild-Hybrid
|On Sale
|XC90
|Flagship SUV
|Mild-Hybrid
|On Sale
|EX30 (Coming)
|Electric SUV
|Electric
|Launch by 2025
|EX90 (Coming)
|Electric Flagship
|Electric
|Launch by 2026
|S90
|Executive Sedan
|Mild-Hybrid
|Discontinued
Conclusion:
The Volvo S90’s exit is more than just the end of a car — it’s the end of a statement. In a world racing towards high-riding SUVs, the S90 stood for timeless grace and restraint. But with demand shifting, and Volvo doubling down on EV SUVs, the sedan sadly didn’t fit the picture.
For those who believed in calm cabins over road presence, this one’s a bittersweet goodbye. The future may be electric — but a few of us will still miss the elegance that hugged the ground.