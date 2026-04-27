Freelander 8 debuts as first Chery JLR SUV With New EV Platform and Advanced Tech

The Freelander 8 has finally been showcased as the first production model under the new Freelander brand created by Chery and JLR together. This SUV is the first step in a full new lineup where six models will arrive in the coming years. The focus stays on electric drive, new technology, and a strong global push starting from China.
Exterior design and styling
The design of this SUV comes from the Concept 97 idea. Most of that concept look has been kept in the production version. The shape is boxy and upright, giving it a imposing stance. One of the most noticeable elements is the triangular glass theme that is carried from the original Freelander identity and used across the body design.
At the front, the closed EV-style look is replaced with rectangular design elements and visible air vents on the bumper. The grille carries Freelander branding. The side profile looks clean, but unlike the concept, it uses normal doors instead of rear hinged ones. Large dual-tone alloy wheels are also carried forward from the concept model. The rear section continues the strong boxy styling with clean lighting elements and simple branding.
Powertrain and platform setup
The Freelander 8 is built on a new architecture called iMax. This platform is made to support different types of power systems.
- Full electric powertrain
- Plug-in hybrid system
- Range-extender hybrid setup
The electric version is expected to use an 800V system, which supports faster charging. It can go up to 350 kW fast charging speed, which helps reduce charging time significantly.
This SUV is part of a wider strategy where future models will use the same flexible platform but with different power setups depending on market needs.
Cabin and interior details
Official cabin images are not fully revealed, but key details are confirmed. The dashboard will carry a large screen setup that stretches across the front windshield area. This display shows driving data, navigation, weather updates, and vehicle status in real time.
- Windshield-length digital display
- Mini LED based screen setup
- High seating position for driver view
The seating layout is expected to prioritize comfort and roomy feel. Front seats are designed to give a wide view of the road. Rear seats are expected to offer deep recline comfort with a lounge style feel. A 6-seat layout is likely, which keeps personal space high for all passengers.
Technology and features
The Freelander 8 brings a strong tech package developed with global tech companies.
- Huawei ADAS system for driver assistance
- Roof mounted LiDAR sensor for detection
- Qualcomm Snapdragon 8937 chip for processing
- Advanced multi-terrain driving system
These systems work together to support semi-autonomous driving and better safety on different road conditions. The focus is clearly on combining software strength with hardware support.
Launch plan and global rollout
The Freelander 8 will first enter the Chinese market in the second half of 2026. After that, a global rollout will follow. The brand’s headquarter is based in Shanghai and the plan is to launch six SUVs in the next five years.
This model sets the direction for how the Freelander name will return in a modern form. It moves from a traditional SUV identity into a technology-heavy electric and hybrid future.