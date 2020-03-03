Fourth-Gen Audi A3 Sportback Unveiled

First introduced in 1996 and what established the premium compact class segment, the fourth-generation model of the Audi A3 has been introduced today. The new Audi A3 Sportback features compact proportions and a sporty design, where the wide Singleframe and large air inlets at the front take centre stage to accentuate the dynamic character of the car. The shoulder of the body extends in a smooth line from the headlights to the rear lights. The surface below is curved inward – a new element of Audi’s design that puts a stronger emphasis on the wheel arches.

The digital daytime running lights of the Matrix LED headlights consist of a pixel array made up of LED segments in a three by five arrangement that creates special light signatures and makes the A3 immediately recognizable. The sporty and sophisticated design is continued in the interior with the new shifter, aluminium or carbon inlays, striking door openers and an instrument panel with a black-panel look. The seat upholstery is made of recycled PET bottles and adorned with contrasting stitching for the first time.

Inside, the driver-focussed cockpit of the A3 Sportback uses familiar elements from the brand’s full-size models and is equipped with a 10.1-inch touch display as standard, which is integrated into the centre of the instrument panel. This recognizes letters entered by hand, provides acoustic feedback and can be controlled using natural language. The instrument cluster, which the driver operates via the multifunction steering wheel, is also digital as standard. The Audi virtual cockpit offers additional functions such as a large display of the navigation map. The plus version measures 12.3 inches and offers three different views, including graphics with a sporty look. A head-up display that projects important information onto the windshield in colour can be installed upon request.

The MMI operating concept is powered by the new third-generation modular infotainment platform. Its computing power is ten times higher than that of its predecessor and it performs all tasks relating to connectivity, including telephony and the Audi connect services with LTE Advanced speed with an integrated Wi-Fi hotspot. Individual settings can be stored in up to six user profiles – from climate control and the seat, position to frequently selected navigation destinations and frequently used media. The DAB+ digital radio is included as standard and the online or hybrid radio is available as an option. The navigation offers predictions on the development of the traffic situation, high-resolution satellite images from Google Earth and detailed 3D models of many major European cities.

The connect services also include the car-to-X services. They help with finding free parking spots on the roadside or allow the driver to surf the green wave by communicating with traffic lights. The A3 Sportback is connected to the smartphone via the myAudi app, Apple CarPlay or Android Auto, as well as via the Audi phone box. The Audi connect key, which authorizes the customer to lock and unlock the car and start the engine via their Android smartphone, and Amazon Alexa will follow shortly after the market launch.

The new Audi A3 Sportback is being launched in Europe with a choice of three engine versions – a 1.5 TFSI cranking out 150 PS and a 2.0 TDI rated for either 116 PS or 150 PS. The engine versions at the start of production will be combined with front-wheel drive. Power will be transmitted by a six-speed manual transmission or the quick-shifting seven-speed S Tronic, the selector lever of which is now designed as a compact shifter. The driver can push and pull this to control the basic functions of the automatic transmission. Shortly after market launch, Audi will be gradually expanding the offer to include further engine versions, including electrified drive systems and versions with Quattro drive.

The A3 Sportback will be fitted with a four-link rear axle suspension as standard for engines from 150 PS. Upon request, the suspension is available with adaptive damper control, which simultaneously lowers the body by 10 millimetres. With the sport suspension, the tauter tuning of the suspension and dampers conveys an even more direct contact with the road surface and the vehicle is lowered by 15 millimetres.