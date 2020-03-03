Hyundai Design Heads Towards An Elegant Future With The Prohecy EV Concept

Those smooth curves over flared panels look great and there’s a degree of simple timelessness to how the car appears. Sums up our description of how the new Hyundai Prophecy EV appears and also indicates a completely new direction for Hyundai design. The name “Prophecy” reflects the concept’s purpose and in our view, is the apt manifestation of Hyundai’s latest design philosophy, “Sensuous Sportiness”. The new concept expands on the example set by last year’s “45” concept EV that stripped away complexity in favour of clean lines and minimalistic structures.

The Prophecy Concept follows suit with an iconic silhouette of perfect proportions that have been inspired by an aerodynamic design. Leveraging the extended wheelbase and shorter overhang, Hyundai’s designers have achieved an impressive automotive form, thanks to a new EV architecture defined by pristine surfaces and pure volume in combination with aesthetic harmony and functionality. The application of Hyundai’s Sensuous Sportiness design philosophy is evident in the voluptuous side section, which is like that of a perfectly weathered stone. It is cut by a clean and simple OneCurve streamline which extends from front to rear with minimalist restraint. This underlines the timelessness of its design. The dynamic and elegant boat-tail line created by the rear quarter panels appears to propel the form forward even when it is standing still.

Furthermore, the design provides excellent aerodynamics, a characteristic indispensable to EVs. The propeller shapes embedded in the vehicle’s wheel not only affirm this trait, but they also compel air to be drawn in and flow down the side of the body like water over a stone. The integrated rear spoiler complements this effect by harnessing downforce that aids vehicle stability when travelling at speed. The transparent acrylic material provides a clear view of the functional components inside. This intentional design feature is integrated into the spoiler, headlamp and in the camera monitoring system (CMS).

The pixel lamplights, which were first seen on the ‘45’, take a step forward. This progressive lighting technology is integrated into the headlamp, tail lamp and spoiler, calling to mind the abundant energy contained in the vehicle’s battery cells. Pixelated lamps will be carried forward as a signature design element in future Hyundai models. Prophecy’s identity as an EV extends to the underbody. A wide air intake is installed below the bumper to take fresh air to cool the batteries more effectively.

Inside, the interior underlines the advantages of using the stretched cabin of an EV platform. Instead of a conventional automotive tech, the Prophecy utilizes autonomous driving technology. As a result, instead of a steering wheel, joysticks provide a completely new yet reassuringly familiar and intuitive driving experience. By offering two joysticks that can pivot left and right, one in the centre console and another on the door trim, drivers are able to control the vehicle from a position of comfort. Furthermore, drivers have access to a wide variety of functions, which can be selected via the joysticks’ integrated buttons.

In Relax mode, passengers have virtually zero visual obstacles. In a comfortably reclined position, all that the passengers see is the horizontal pillar-to-pillar display and the wing-shaped dashboard. In this mode, the dashboard swivels, allowing for a spacious interior and seat position from which passengers are able to enjoy content shown on the display. External intakes placed at the bottom of the side doors allow air to circulate through Clean AirTechnology, providing a steady stream of purified air inside the vehicle. In addition, the treated air is circulated back out into the atmosphere as clean air. Although still a concept, expect many of these technologies to filter into mainstream Hyundais in the coming years.