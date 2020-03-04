The Lanmodo Night Vision System Appears To Be A Nifty Car Accessory

There are hundreds of apps out there for your cellphone which claim to turn the rear lens into a night vision camera. But they don’t really work as advertised if you wish to use them and live your fantasy of being a Navy SEAL. We stumbled upon a similar gadget for cars, called the Lanmodo Night Vision System, which claims to enhance visibility during tricky conditions. While we haven’t tested if it actually works, going by the video embedded below, it seems to be a pretty nifty car accessory.

The Lanmodo Night Vision System works on the principles of infrared, low-light imaging tech, where the lens attached behind the IRVM-like screen amplifies faint light, like moonlight or street lights to form clear, colour images. However, the makers have been honest enough to mention that the device will not function well in very dark environments. We think the car’s headlight should help in that case, especially once the sun goes down and the conditions are foggy, or visibility, in general, is low.

The device can be attached to the front windscreen on a suction cup or can be placed on a non-slip mat and then it needs to be connected to the OBD port of the car and the cigarette lighter for power. Interestingly, where most such devices relay the feed to the screen in black and white, the Lanmodo NVS displays things in colour on its IPS, full-HD display.

Users can also switch to B&W if they feel comfortable that way. The feed which comes back to the screen is displayed in 30 frames per second, covers 36 degrees of view in a wide-angle, can function in an operating range of between -20 degrees – 80 degrees, and the night vision distance extends up to 300m/984ft.

Available in two variants, the Lanmodo NVS can be bought either with just a lens for the view ahead or also with a 720P rear-view camera which is IP67-rated and captures 170 degrees of the view behind. The devices are priced at USD 499 and USD 599 respectively on Lanmodo’s website and the price includes free worldwide shipping.