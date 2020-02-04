Audi A8 L Launched In India

Audi today launched the fourth generation of its flagship sedan, the Audi A8 L 55 TFSI in India. It is a showstopper with its striking design and futuristic luxury experience. It is a next-gen revolutionary operating concept in car digitalization with exclusivity through full customization. The Audi A8 L gives 54 exterior color options and boasts a 3.0L petrol engine which generates 340hp and 500 Nm of torque propelling the car from 0-100 in 5.7 seconds. In its fourth generation, the new Audi A8 L provides the benchmark for “Vorsprung Durch Technik” – with a new design language, an innovative touchscreen operating concept, a host of luxury features and infotainment options. Price starts at INR 1.56 Crore onwards.

The new A8 L is 5.3 meters long, 1.95 meters wide and 1.49 meters tall. Body of the A8 L follows the Audi Space Frame principle. It consists of 58 percent aluminum parts increasing the strength significantly in comparison to its predecessor. Spacious, clearly defined with progressive interior and lavish lounge.

Safety on the Audi A8 L goes without saying. Audi Pre-Sense basic has 8 Standard airbags which optionally upgradeable to 10 airbags with 2 central airbags for additional protection. Active Head restraints protect your neck from whiplash in the event of a rear-end collision. The Surround Cameras enable you to negotiate tight spaces with a superior 3D view. The display can be pinched and zoomed for the best view of that tight corner.

Commenting on the launch, Mr. Balbir Singh Dhillon, Head of Audi India, said, “The new

A8 L marks the dawn of a new design era for brand Audi. The car is sophisticated, technology and feature-rich. We have fundamentally re-engineered the Audi A8 L in its fourth generation – it now boasts larger dimensions and is heavily customizable. We want customers to customize their car keeping in mind their likes and requirements and are confident that the new Audi A8 L will witness the same success that its predecessors have enjoyed in the country.”

Mr. Dhillon further added, “We are pushing the edge on modern luxury with a great-looking cabin and an ultra-luxurious rear with features that are irresistible for flagship followers. The A8 L is the epitome of luxury and forms an extremely important part of our product portfolio for 2020 that focuses on the push for C & D segment cars. The A8 L is our third completely new BS-VI compliant model launch after the All-New Audi A6 and Audi Q8.”