Forgot Your Keys? Samsung Wallet Lets Mahindra EVs Unlock with Your Galaxy Phone — Check Out How!

Just imagine — you’re leaving a café and realize your car keys are still at home. No problem. That’s where Samsung steps in. Simply take out your Galaxy phone, open Samsung Wallet, and your Mahindra eSUV unlocks with a tap. It’s quick, safe, and simple.
Samsung has now added this smart feature for Mahindra Electric Origin SUVs in India. Galaxy smartphone users can lock, unlock, and even start their Mahindra EVs using the Samsung Wallet app — no physical key needed.
This makes Mahindra the first Indian carmaker to support Samsung’s Digital Car Key feature. The system uses your phone’s built-in tech to connect with the car securely. You can even share the digital key with family or friends for a short time and remove access whenever you want.
Madhur Chaturvedi, Senior Director, Services & Apps Business at Samsung India, said, “We’re excited to bring Mahindra eSUV owners the Samsung Digital Car Key. It makes everyday driving easier and safer for Galaxy users.”
Nalinikanth Gollagunta, CEO of Mahindra’s Automotive Division, added, “Our Electric Origin SUVs like the XEV 9e and BE 6 are built for the future. Partnering with Samsung adds another smart feature that makes driving more simple and connected.”
If your phone is lost or stolen, you can use the Samsung Find service to lock it or delete the digital key remotely. The system is also protected by Samsung Knox, which adds defense-grade security and ensures that only you can access your car.
Samsung Wallet already lets users store digital cards, IDs, and passes. With the Digital Car Key feature, it becomes even more useful for daily life.
This new feature will roll out soon for select Mahindra Electric Origin SUVs in India.