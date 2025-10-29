BYD Unveils RACCO K-EV and SEALION 6 DM-i at Japan Mobility Show — A Big Move in Japan’s EV Future!

BYD has officially stepped into the spotlight at the 2025 Japan Mobility Show in Tokyo, making a strong first impression with the world premiere of its new electric K-car — the BYD RACCO. This small yet smart electric vehicle is designed especially for Japan, reflecting BYD’s focus on compact, efficient, and sustainable city cars.
At the same event, BYD also unveiled the SEALION 6 DM-i, its first plug-in hybrid for Japan. Together, these two models mark the beginning of BYD’s new dual strategy — “EV + PHEV” — offering customers a wider choice between pure electric and hybrid mobility
The brand’s theme for the event, “ONE BYD,” highlighted the company’s integrated approach to both passenger and commercial vehicles. BYD’s display included the new RACCO and SEALION 6 DM-i, the updated ATTO 3, DOLPHIN, SEAL, and even the high-performance YANGWANG U9 supercar — all showcasing BYD’s depth in electric technology and design innovation.
Expanding Lineup for Japan
Since entering the Japanese passenger car market in 2022, BYD has launched models like the ATTO 3, DOLPHIN, SEAL, and SEALION 7. The addition of the RACCO K-EV and SEALION 6 DM-i further strengthens BYD’s product range. The company aims to introduce seven to eight new EV and hybrid models in Japan by 2027. So far, BYD has established 66 retail outlets across the country, reflecting its long-term commitment to the Japanese market.
Focus on Commercial Mobility
BYD also used the event to debut the all-electric T35 truck and the J6 Living Car Concept. These join the J7 medium-sized and K8 large electric buses on display, underlining BYD’s strong foothold in Japan’s commercial vehicle segment. The T35, developed according to Japanese size and regulation standards, features BYD’s Blade Battery for improved safety and performance and is expected to go on sale in 2026.
Since 2015, BYD has sold around 500 electric buses in Japan, becoming a leader in the country’s zero-emission commercial mobility market.
BYD’s Vision for Japan
At the event, Liu Xueliang, General Manager of BYD Asia-Pacific Auto Sales Division, said,
“This year marks the 20th anniversary of BYD in Japan and the first time our passenger and commercial vehicles are showcased together. From electric buses to electric cars and now our Super Hybrid DM-i models — BYD SEALION 6 DM-i and the world premiere of the K-EV — BYD has always aimed to offer safe, efficient, and high-quality new energy vehicles suited to Japan’s needs. We will keep strengthening our services, expanding our lineup, and working with Japanese customers toward a more sustainable future.”
With the launch of the RACCO K-EV and SEALION 6 DM-i, BYD continues to push forward its vision of clean, connected, and customer-focused mobility for Japan’s sustainable future