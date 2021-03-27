Ford To Increase Prices By Up To 3% Across Its Portfolio From April 1

As we reported earlier as well, we will soon be experiencing a new wave of automobile price hikes in our country. With the new financial year around the corner, most manufacturers have been announcing impending price hikes for their models. We suspect such a step is due to the rising input costs. Recently, the Aspire, Figo, and Freestyle had seen a price increment and a variant rejig. The prices will be increased by up to 3%, depending upon the variant. However, the final price-list is likely to be revealed on April 1.

More details

The models that will become costlier are the Figo, Aspire, Freestyle, EcoSport, and Endeavour.

Old price list

Ford Ecosport SE

Ford recently launched the Ecosport SE at INR 10.49 Lakh for petrol and INR 10.99 lakh diesel variants. Christened Ford EcoSport SE, the new variant features design cues borrowed from its American & European peers, where the compact SUV is sold without a rear-mounted spare wheel.

Apart from an elegantly designed tailgate and a new, dual-tone rear bumper that sports a silver applique, the SE variant retains EcoSport’s butch, robust appeal with a bold grille, 16-inch alloys and high ground clearance that enhance its SUV credentials. Ford EcoSport SE comes with an easy to use puncture kit that will enable owners to repair tyre damage within minutes, without the hassle of removing the tyre from its slot. Introduced in Titanium trim, the EcoSport SE carries forward the legacy of superior technology and connectivity with Ford’s renowned SYNC 3 infotainment system with Apple CarPlay and Android Auto as well as Ford PassTM integration.

Mechanically, it is powered by the same engines – a 1.5L, naturally aspirated petrol producing 121BHP and 149Nm of peak outputs mated to a 5-speed MT and a 6-speed AT ( top trim only ) and a 1.5L diesel engine delivering 100BHP and 215Nm of peak outputs mated to a 5-speed MT.