Govt Extends Validity Of Vehicle Documents Until 30th Of June 2021

The Covid-19 pandemic and the subsequent lockdown implemented almost all around the world had forced many core sectors into absolute doldrums and one such sector was the auto sector. For the first time ever in history, the auto industry reported zero sales in April 2020. Since then, the economy is recovering well and so is the auto industry, clocking some mega sales numbers. Taking care of what’s left, the government has extended the validity of vehicle documents until the 30th of June, 2021.

More details

This bunch of documents primarily includes the Driver’s license, the vehicle registration certificate ( RC ), permits, fitness certificates among others. Earlier, through various notifications, the Ministry of Road Transport and Highways had extended the validity of these documents until the 31st of March 2021. Now, as an update on this subject, it has been notified that the validity is further extended until the 30th of June 2021.

This extended validity is brought into effect for only those whose above mentioned documents had expired after 1st of February 2020 or would expire by the 30th of June, 2021. The nationwide lockdown which was implemented in the last week of March 2020, effectively ruled out the need for these documents as everyone was forced into their homes. Thus, to ensure optimum compensation for the loss of validity to the citizens, due to no fault of their own, the Govt has extended the validity of these documents.

Official statement

“Taking into consideration the grim situation still continuing due to conditions for prevention of COVID-19 across the country, it is advised that validity of all the vehicle documents whose extension of validity could not be, or was not likely to be granted due to lockdown and/or COVID-19 and which had expired since 1st of Feb, 2020 or would expire by 30th June 2021, the same may be treated valid till 30th June 2021”, a statement from the Ministry of Road Transport and highways ( MoRTH ), Government of India, said.

“Enforcement authorities are advised to treat such documents valid till June 30, 2021, so that the citizens, the transporters and various other organisations which are operating under this difficult time, may not get harassed or face difficulties,” the statement further added.