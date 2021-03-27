Lamborghini Urus Sets High-Speed Record On The Ice Of Lake Baikal

Automobili Lamborghini took part for the first time in the Days of Speed on the ice of Lake Baikal, with the Lamborghini Urus SUV powering through a tough challenge to set the 1,000-meter record, at 114 km/hr of average speed from a standing start.

More details

Piloted by the 18-time Days of Speed Russian record-holder Andrey Leontyev, the maximum recorded speed of the Urus during the record-breaking sprint was a mighty 298 km/hr, despite appreciable reported warming of the ice on the world’s deepest lake. During the practice runs, the Urus, according to Lamborghini, had even reached a maximum speed of 302 km/h. Official data registered by the FIA and the RAF (Russian Automobile Federation) will be published in April.

The Lamborghini Urus demonstrated good performance and impressive manoeuvrability on the ice despite the challenges of driving slippery conditions causing the obvious drop in traction and strong gusts of wind.

Specs

The Lamborghini Urus draws power from a 4.0L twin-turbo V8 engine delivering 650 HP of peak power @6,000 RPM and a peak torque of 850 Nm @2,250 RPM. With 162.7 hp/l the Urus claims one of the highest specific power outputs in its class and an impressive weight-to-power ratio at 3,38 kg/hp. The Urus accelerates from 0-100 km/h in 3.6 seconds, 0-200 km/h in 12,8 seconds and does 305 km/hr flat out. It shares its engine with the Audi RS Q8 which currently, is the fastest SUV around the Nurburgring.

The annual Days of Speed festival were held between 10 and 13 March. Organised by LAV-racing company, this official sports event is dedicated to setting record speeds and adheres to all regulations of the FIA (Federation Internationale de l’Automobile) and RAF (Russian Automobile Federation).

Official statement

“Lamborghini always sets ambitious and bold goals, reinforcing the unparalleled performance benchmarks we set for our products and endorsing the innate innovation and technical prowess of our super sports cars. This extreme challenge has once again proven that the Urus Super SUV delivers the inherent performance expected of a Lamborghini in terms of acceleration and top speed as well as handling, to unlock any road: be it a highway, off-road route or even ice. We are excited to see the Urus’ official results published,” commented Konstantin Sychev, Head of Lamborghini Eastern Europe and CIS.