Bajaj Launches Limited Edition Green Colour Option in Russia

Bajaj has recently launched the green colour of their Dominar in the country of Russia as a special edition. It is not completely clear if this colour will make its way to India but mechanically the Dominar sold in Russia is the exact same motorcycle as the one sold in India. The chances of this rather Kawasaki looking green will most likely make its way to India given the fact that its made in India. Besides, India is already looking forward to seeing an update with the Dominar by 2019, it is possible that it could make it around that time. Currently, the Bajaj Domiar is only available in Rock Matte Black, Canyon Red and Glacier Blue.

The Bajaj Dominar has launched two years ago and since its launch in 2016 and seemed like quite a good option for power cruiser buyers. As the months passed the sales didn’t really do all that well despite its price of Rs. 1.62 lakhs with ABS and Rs. 1.48 lakhs without ABS. This didn’t seem to meet Bajaj’s estimated sales of about 10,000 units per month and to help spice up its Dominar, it has decided to update it for the year 2019. the The 2019 Dominar has already been spotted testing and seems to get upgrades such as USD (Upside Down) forks, larger radiators and a few more cosmetic upgrades. While the cosmetic enhancements are still unknown, the mechanical ones seem to have been taken from KTM’s range in India which is no bad thing.

The 2019 Dominar is also expected to come with ride-by-wire throttle technology and a new DOHC motor. It is also expected to get an updated digital cluster that will offer more information than the current outgoing model. Additionally, we expect ABS to be available as standard while it is still available as an option on the current variant. Currently, the Dominar 400 is available with a 373cc, liquid cooled, single cylinder motor that produces a decent 35 bhp of power and 35 Nm of torque. Although we’re not sure if Bajaj intends to bump up the power figure, we can expect it to still carry over the same 6-speed transmission while now being BSVI compliant. Prices of the 2019 Dominar 400 are expected to see an increase of about Rs. 10,000 to Rs. 15,000 over the outgoing model. This will propel it into a higher segment where it will rival the likes of the Honda CBR 250R, BMW G310R and the KTM Duke 250.