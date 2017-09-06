Ford Extends Support On Repair Of Cars Impacted By Floods In Mumbai

Ford India is extending special discounts on repairs of cars that were impacted by recent torrential rains and subsequent floods or water logging in Mumbai as well as several parts Eastern India. Ford will absorb 50% of a customers’ liability on auto part replacement for which they have claimed insurance. Surveyors from insurance companies have been stationed at Ford service centers to faciliate swift processing of insurance claims.

The special benefits also include a free engine oil replacement on all affected Ford vehicles, 50% discount on anti-rust coating on underbody and a 50% discount on labour charges for replacement of parts not covered under insurance.

All Ford service centers in affected areas will be operational for extended hours to expedite repair work and minimise inconvenience to Ford owners. The company is also offering 20% discount on booking a self-driving car from car rental company, Zoomcar in case repairs on their Ford vehicle take more than 24-hours.

Ford India’s Road Side Assistance and Customer Relationship Centers are available 24X7 to assist Ford owners as well. Customers can reach Ford Road Side Assistance at 1800-209-7400 or 1800-103-7400 and Ford Customer Relationship Centre at 1800-419-2500 or 1800-425-2500 for all queries.

Note: Images are for representation purpose only