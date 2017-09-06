Jeep Compass Scores Five-Star EuroNCAP Rating : Complete Report And Crash Test Video

Apart from being a potent off-roader and available at an aggressive price point, here’s another reason why you should give the Jeep Compass a serious thought. The new Jeep Compass has attained the maximum five-star EuroNCAP rating. The tested model was a Jeep Compass 4 x 4 Limited, 2.0. The rating applies to all the models in both LHD and RHD formats. The manufacturer’s newest model, incorporating the latest technology from the iconic brand, scored positive ratings in all categories – including adult protection, child protection, pedestrian protection and driving assistance safety systems.

Test Results

Adult Occupant : Total 34.5 Pts / 90%

Child Occupant : Total 40.7 Pts / 83%

Pedestrian Protection : Total 27.3 Pts / 64%

Safety Assist : Total 7.1 Pts / 59%

The result is even more significant considering that it meets the new 2017 EuroNCAP standards. The new compact SUV combines the brand’s legendary off-road capability with user-friendly technology and a full array of driving assistance systems.

Making a major contribution to the Jeep Compass’s maximum five-star rating are the effectiveness of its ‘safety cage’, plus the availability of more than 70 active and passive safety systems that set the new standard in the Jeep range.

Here is the Jeep Compass crash test video:

Safety systems fitted as standard on the new Compass range available in Europe include active driving assistance systems, such as Forward Collision Warning-Plus and Lane Sense Departure Warning-Plus, which combine radar and video camera technology to recognise potential collisions and prevent impact by alerting the driver with audible, visual and tactile warnings. Moreover, under certain conditions, these systems use the electronic steering (EPS) to assist the driver.

Jeep Compass also features additional safety systems, available either as standard or optional depending on the version, specifically designed to assist with motorway driving. Among these is Adaptive Cruise Control and Blind-spot Monitoring (available in the parking pack). The safety equipment offering available on new Compass also includes specific systems to assist with parking manoeuvres, such as Rear Cross Path detection which notifies drivers backing out of parking spaces of vehicles crossing behind via illuminated icons on the side-view mirror and with a driver-selected audible chime.

All these systems complement the ‘five-star’ standard safety and security features of the Compass range for the European market that also include six airbags (frontal airbags for the driver and front passenger, side curtain airbags for all rows and side airbags on the front seats) and ESC (electronic stability control) with ERM (electronic rollover mitigation).