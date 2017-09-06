Volkswagen India Extends Service Support Post Water Logging In Mumbai And Vapi

Volkswagen has announced extended support and services for vehicles affected in the water logged areas of Mumbai and Vapi. Due to heavy torrential rains that lashed the cities of Mumbai and Vapi and the subsequent water logged conditions in these cities, Volkswagen announced free road side assistance and special initiatives in support of dealers and customers in these cities.

Customers from Mumbai, Navi Mumbai and Thane can avail free road side assistance by dialing the toll free numbers 1800 102 1155 and 1800 419 1155. Under road-side assist, affected cars would be transported free of cost to the nearest Volkswagen dealer. To ensure customer support at this crucial time, the company has issued flood-repair guidelines across dealerships for a standardized repair approach and has geared-up technical support staff and parts supply chain in the region.

All affected customer vehicles will also be provided with support on service repair bill along with Volkswagen dealers and vendor partners. Interior Germ Kleen treatments can be availed at discounted rates in addition to free AC disinfectant services by all the customers. The company is closely monitoring the status of all vehicles under repair to ensure quality repair and necessary actions.

Commenting on the special initiatives, Steffen Knapp, Director, Volkswagen Passenger Cars, Volkswagen Group Sales India, said, “At Volkswagen customers are always at the heart of everything that we do. Recently the city experienced water logging and torrential rains causing heavy damage to the vehicles, it has been our endeavor to provide convenience and assurance to our customers. Our team of highly experienced professionals at Volkswagen are working round the clock to ensure quality and timely service in order to bring the situation back to normal.”