Ford Endeavour’s Base Variant Gets The Axe

Ford Endeavour, despite enjoying huge popularity in India, exists in a rather competitive space. Its arch rivals include the likes of Toyota Fortuner, MG Gloster and the Mahindra Alturas G4. All the SUVs mentioned above are unique in their own regard and to make the Endeavour more competitive than before, Ford is currently readying a facelifted version of the acclaimed SUV. While the said model is slated to arrive sometime next year, Ford India is keeping itself busy by rejigging Endeavour’s lineup as it has taken the Endeavour base Titanium 4×2 variant off the shelf.

More details

The Titanium trim was the most affordable of the lot and was priced at Rs 30 lakh (ex-showroom).

Now, there are three variants – Titanium+ 4X2, Titanium+ 4X4 and Sport 4X4 – priced at Rs 33.80 lakh, Rs 35.60 lakh and Rs 36.25 lakh respectively. All prices are ex-showroom. The Titanium Plus is priced Rs 3.80 lakh more than the ceased Titanium trim and is offered with both two-wheel as well as four-wheel-drive configuration. For the surplus price, it gets features such as an eight-inch touchscreen infotainment system with navigation and Android Auto/Apple CarPlay connectivity, an eight-speaker stereo system, ambient lighting, a panoramic sunroof, dual-zone climate control, and front and rear parking sensors.

Endeavour facelift

Talking about the Endeavour facelift, it was recently spied in Australia. First up, the new and redesigned front fascia will instantly remind you of the current F-150 line up of Ford pickup trucks. The headllamps are C-shaped and Ford has also heavily redesigned the air intakes and the front bumper as well. It is safe to say that the new Endeavor looks even more massive than its current iteration. Talk about American Muscle! The side profile reveals that it is going to turn boxier in terms of overall stance and appeal while the huge alloy wheels complement its butch appeal.

Ford, in most probability, will drop the 3.2-litre five-cylinder turbo-diesel mill from its International lineup as well. This will be replaced by a 2.0-litre four-cylinder twin-turbo EcoBlue diesel unit. This engine is currently on sale in India with Endeavour in a single turbo version. A more powerful 3.0-litre V6 diesel unit will be on offer in the higher-spec trims. It will continue with 4X2 and 4X4 drivetrain configurations. A 10-speed automatic gearbox will be offered as standard across the range. Read more about it here.