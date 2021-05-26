2022 Ford Endeavor Spied For The First Time And It Looks Beastly!

The current iteration of the Ford Endeavor might still be a popular offering but it has started to feel a little dated. It has been long since the beloved Endy received a major overhaul. It has been reported time and again that the American auto giant is planning to send the Endeavor to the surgical room and now, the updated Endeavor has been spied for the first time. The spy pictures which we have today with us were clicked in Australia where the Endeavor retails with a different moniker – Everest.

Although the prototype version of the 2022 Endeavor is draped under heavy camouflage, several aesthetic changes can be easily spotted.

Ford F-150 derived looks

First up, the new and redesigned front fascia will instantly remind you of the current F-150 line up of Ford pickup trucks. The headllamps are C-shaped and Ford has also heavily redesigned the air intakes and the front bumper as well. It is safe to say that the new Endeavor looks even more massive than its current iteration. Talk about American Muscle! The side profile reveals that it is going to turn boxier in terms of overall stance and appeal while the huge alloy wheels complement its butch appeal.

Expected features

When MG launched the Gloster, it became the first SUV in its segment to boast of level 1 autonomous driving tech. It is being assumed that the new Endeavor will give a tough battle to the Gloster in this regard. Expect additional features such as a larger touchscreen infotainment, a fully digital instrument cluster along with adaptive cruise control, autonomous braking as part of advanced driver assistance systems (ADAS) like MG Gloster.

Expected powertrain options

This is where things get real interesting. Ford, in most probability, will drop the 3.2-litre five-cylinder turbo-diesel mill from its International lineup as well. This will be replaced by a 2.0-litre four-cylinder twin-turbo EcoBlue diesel unit. This engine is currently on sale in India with Endeavour in a single turbo version. A more powerful 3.0-litre V6 diesel unit will be on offer in the higher-spec trims. It will continue with 4X2 and 4X4 drivetrain configurations. A 10-speed automatic gearbox will be offered as standard across the range.

Also read: Ford F-150 Lightning Electric Pickup Truck Breaks Cover

We can expect the new Endeavor to mark its global debut sometime in 2022. It will be first introduced in Australia and ASEAN markets. As far as India goes, expect the new model to come here a little later.

