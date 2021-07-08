Sub-4 Meter SUVs In India – Which One Is Best For You

The sub-4 meter SUV segment is one that is getting crowded. We as consumers are spoilt for choice as there are so many options available. However, while having options is a good thing, having too many of them can prove confusing. Worry not, we are here to help you solve the puzzle of which sub-4 SUV is best for you. To make things simpler, we will highlight the pros and cons of each and who it is the best option for. It is a long list and we have tried to include as much information as possible so, do bear with us. Nissan Magnite The Magnite grabbed the attention of consumers by becoming the most affordable car in the segment starting at just ₹5.59L. The pricing has been impactful to the success of this crossover SUV and the sales charts and long waiting periods are proof of that fact. The Magnite is available in two engine options. The first one is a 1.0L naturally aspirated petrol engine that puts out 71 bhp of power and 96 Nm torque, and a certified mileage of 18.75 kmpl and the gearbox is a 5-speed manual. The other option is a 1.0L turbocharged petrol that pushes 99 bhp and 152 Nm torque. This engine can be mated either to a 5-speed manual or an automatic CVT gearbox; they return 20 kmpl and 17.7kmpl of mileage respectively. Pros: Most affordable car in the segment. This is also one of the lesser priced SUVs to offer a turbo petrol engine with a CVT gearbox

Has a long list of features including a first in class 360 degree camera.

Does not compromise on safety either, has a host of safety features including a 4-star G-NCAP rating.

Design and styling are impressive and have the stance of an SUV. Has spacious interiors as well

Fuel efficient turbo petrol Cons: No diesel engine option

The naturally aspirated engine is underpowered for an SUV

After-sales service network is not as good as the competition Who is it for? The Magnite makes a good case for consumers looking to buy an SUV but are on a tight budget. Now, Nissan does not have a strong service network, so consider getting the Magnite only if you have a service station in your city or wait until Nissan opens one. If you are someone who will use the car in the city most of the time and a few highway runs during the weekends, the Magnite fits the bill. Consumers who are thinking of a premium hatchback can also consider the Magnite as it falls in the same price range but is bigger and has that SUV feel. In fact, the top end of the Magnite can rival most of the premium hatches in terms of price. All in all, if “value” is what you are looking for, look no further. However, our recommendation will be to skip the NA version and opt for the 1.0L turbo version that starts at ₹7.49L. Renault Kiger This one is a no-brainer, the Kiger shares the same DNA as the Magnite. However, they are very different in terms of looks. If the Magnite is calm and sophisticated as Sheldon, the Kiger has Missy’s style and quirk. They share the same engine configurations and power figures. The Kiger however, has an edge over the Magnite in the guise of an AMT gearbox that is offered with the 999 cc naturally aspirated engines. This variant of the Kiger is the most affordable automatic SUV in this segment. Kiger’s key highlight will be its styling, it features a large Renault logo on the grille flanked by large chrome slats on either side. It gets a split headlamp setup hence it gets DRLs above and a set of tri-octagonal LEDs below on each side. It surely gives the Kiger a very bold and imposing front look, which you’d either like or dislike, it’s not a mass pleaser. Pros: Offers two automatic gearbox options for varying budgets

Spacious cabin and massive best in class 405-litre boot

Long list of features offered

Spacious interiors

Great fuel economy for a petrol engine Cons: No diesel engine option

Insulation is not up to to the mark, lets in a lot of sound from outside

The naturally aspirated engine is underpowered for an SUV Who is it for? The Kiger is quite a likeable SUV if you are someone who does not mind a quirky-futuristic design as it will appeal to your youthful side. The price of the Kiger is just a tad higher than the Magnite but, it is still affordable than most other SUVs. For e.g. the top end Turbo CVT XV Premium Magnite costs ₹10L while the RXZ Turbo DT Kiger will set you back by ₹10.08L ex-showroom Delhi. So if you are choosing between the Magnite or the Kiger it comes down more to the design and styling preference. Suzuki Vitara Brezza and Toyota Urban Cruiser The Brezza and the Urban Cruiser are technically the same car with a different brand sticker and a couple of cosmetic differences hence, we will talk about them as one for this list. Although do note that the Brezza starts at ₹7.51L and the Urban Cruiser starts at ₹8.63L ex-showroom. This does not mean the Toyota is more expensive, the starting price is different because the Urban Cruiser skipped the LXi variant of the Brezza completely and adopted the VXi for its base variant. The Vitara Brezza has been one of the best selling sub-4 meter SUVs. Its tall SUV stance, higher seating, feature-rich tech and spacious cabin make the Brezza and Urban Cruiser a desirable family car. Both cars are powered by a 1.5-litre K-Series petrol engine that produces 103 bhp and 138 Nm of torque. They are offered with a five-speed manual transmission and a 4-speed torque converter automatic transmission with Smart Hybrid technology. They deliver good fuel efficiency in both manual and automatic variants and are fun to drive SUVs Pros: Tall, boxy design ticks all boxes to look like an SUV

Good fuel efficiency

Suzuki and Toyota top the list of best after-sales service providers

Good resale value Cons: No diesel engine. There is no turbo-charged petrol either

Interiors are dull and have not been updated for a long time

Lacks new-age features like wireless charger, air purifier, sunroof and other creature comforts that other manufacturers provide Who is it for? The Brezza or the Urban Cruiser is for someone who is looking for a hassle-free, long term ownership experience. Both cars are decent in terms of performance in their segment and price they are offered at and hence should suffice for most consumers’ driving needs. Both Toyota and Suzuki offer great brand value and reliability. You can buy any of the cars and have complete peace of mind for 5-6 years. However, if the latest tech and connected car features are what you are looking for, you may steer clear of the Brezza or Urban Cruiser and consider the next two SUVs on the list. Kia Sonet The Kia Sonet made a grand entry into the market last year with its amazing design and styling. It was widely liked by the public and the sales numbers prove that many are opting to own one. The Sonet looks bigger than any car in the segment thanks to its raised bonnet and the tiger-nose grille. The styling is quite aggressive and will appeal to most young buyers. It is the most feature-rich car in the segment and the only one on this list that offers ventilated seats. There are a lot of engine configurations to choose from as well. Engine Power Torque Gearbox Mileage 1.2L NA Petrol MT 82 bhp 115 Nm 5-speed Manual 18.4 kmpl 1.0L Turbo Petrol iMT 118 bhp 172 Nm 6-speed clutchless 18.2 kmpl 1.0L Turbo Petrol DCT 118 bhp 172 Nm 7-speed automatic 18.3 kmpl 1.5 L Diesel MT 99 bhp 240 Nm 6-speed Manual 24.1 kmpl 1.5 L Diesel AT 113 bhp 250 Nm 6-speed torque converter 19 kmpl

These engine configurations are spread across different variants and consumers can choose one that best suits their needs. The price starts at ₹6.71L and go up to 13.36L ex-showroom.

Pros:

Great design and butch look with a tall SUV stance

Loads of latest features including connected car tech, front parking sensors and ventilated seats

Premium fit and finish and brilliant interiors

Host of engine options to choose from

Clutchless manual transmission option available

Cons:

Second-row seating is not spacious as compared to some of the competition

Stiffer ride quality can make the passengers uncomfortable on bad roads

Variants with the best features are very expensive

Who is it for?

The Sonet will suit someone who likes to own the latest and the best in the market. These are consumers who like to own the latest laptops, phones, smartwatches and all the new gadgets in town. The Sonet also targets consumers who are looking for punchy, sporty performance.

Hyundai Venue

The Venue is one of the most loved cars in the sub-4 SUV segment. Sharing the same platform as the Sonet, the Venue offers a more pleasant and comfortable driving experience. The engine variants are identical as well with two petrol and two diesel engines. The Venue, however, is mellowed down and less sporty.

Pros:

A well-rounded feature-rich package that has something to offer to every kind of buyer

Big on practicality and boot space

Hyundai’s reliability and service is top-notch and offers complete peace of mind

Host of engine options to choose from

Clutchless manual transmission option available

Cons:

Second-row seating will not be the most comfortable for three passengers

Light steering wheel, artificial fee

Small but noticeable body roll

Who is it for?

If you are convinced to buy a Sonet but want something that is easy on the eyes, you can opt for the Venue. If reliability and longevity are of prime importance then don’t look further. The Venue will make for a great family car and will stay with you for a long time.

Ford EcoSport

Starting at an attractive price of ₹7.99L for petrol and ₹8.69L for diesel variants, the new line-up ensures Ford EcoSport remains one of the most popular SUVs in its segment. The vehicle is available with Ford’s reliable 1.5l TDCi diesel engine that delivers best-in-class 100 PS power and 215 Nm of Torque. The three-cylinder 1.5-litre Ti-VCT petrol engine delivers segment-best 122 PS of power & 149 Nm of torque. Consumers can choose from the five-speed manual gearbox that is offered with both engines. For enhanced convenience, the petrol-powered variant of the EcoSport is also available with a six-speed, torque convertor automatic. Another thing we love about the EcoSport is its tall stance, rugged look and that spare wheel on the tailgate which gives it a big SUV feel.

Pros:

The build of the EcoSport is really impressive

The interiors are put together well

The engines deliver best in class performance.

The engines are not just powerful but are responsive too.

The EcoSport also has an amazing ride quality.

The car is composed even at triple-digit speeds

Cons:

The second row of the EcoSport is not very comfortable for three passengers

There is a thick A-pillar that creates a blind spot for the driver

Though we love the design, the EcoSport has not got any major updates since its launch. We would love to see it in a fresh new look

Who is it for?

If you are in the market for a potent diesel SUV which offers a good ride quality and is built like a tank, the EcoSport is the way to go. Oh, if you still believe that Fords are high on maintenance, they are not. Their service costs, if not less, are at par with their Korean and Indian counterparts.

Talking about Indian counterparts, the next two cars are ones to consider if you support the #vocalforlocal initiative

Tata Nexon

After its mid-cycle update, Tata improved a lot of things in the Nexon. The design now is sharper and gone is the curvy shape of the car. In fact, the front fascia looks like it has been inspired by the Evoque. The superbly built Nexon offers great ride quality and comfort. The 1.2L turbo petrol delivers 118 bhp power and 170 Nm of torque while the 1.5L diesel mill churns out 110 bhp and 260 Nm of torque. The Nexon is also loaded with a host of bells and whistles.

Pros:

One of the best cars on the market in terms of safety. One of two cars on this list that has been rated 5-stars by Global NCAP.

The ride quality and handling of the Nexon is one of the best in the segment

Cabin space is plenty and can seat three people in the second row comfortably

Cons:

The petrol engine is not peppy and there is a noticeable turbo lag

Fuel efficiency is not one of its strongest points

The driver information display is not something everyone will like. The information is a bit difficult to read while on the move and will take some getting used to.

Who is it for?

Well, this is for everyone who needs a well-rounded package with a spacious cabin, good ride quality and good overall features but does not want to sacrifice safety. The design of the Nexon is also unique so if you are looking for something that will make you stand out from the crowd of the Brezzas and Venues, you should definitely buy the Nexon.

Mahindra XUV300

Based on the Ssangyong Tivoli, the XUV300 is one of the best compact SUVs available in its segment. The 1.2L turbo petrol pushes 110 bhp and 200 Nm torque while the 1.5L diesel makes 115 bhp and 300 Nm torque. The XUV300 looks great and ticks all the right boxes in terms of features and comfort. The diesel engine is also a strong selling point.

Pros:

The only car in the segment to get dual-zone climate control

Was the first Indian car to be awarded the “Safer Choice” award by Global NCAP and also gets a 5-star overall safety rating. It is the only car in the segment to offer seven airbags

Cabin space is class-leading as it can easily accommodate three passengers in the third row with utmost comfort

Cons:

It has the smallest boot in the entire segment

The fit and finish of the buttons on the central console does not feel premium

Higher variants are very expensive

Who is it for?

The XUV300 is for someone who is looking for a punchy diesel-powered car and does not want to compromise on safety and cabin space. A family of five can easily travel quite comfortably for longer distances. However, the luggage carrying capacity is not much and that’s something one should consider.

So that wraps up our list for all the sub-4 meter SUVs in India. Hope we were able to clear some doubts from your mind. Do let us know your thoughts and suggestions in the comments. If you own any of these vehicles and have some of your own inputs, don’t hesitate to let us know in the comments.