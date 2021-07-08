Land Rover Defender 90 Now On Sale

Earlier this year Land Rover had launched the Defender 110 in October 2020 which has received a very good response as per the company. Given the success of the 5-door Defender 110, JLR has opened sales for the Defender 90 which is its 3-door sibling. Besides the door configuration, the major difference between the two SUVs is the size of the boot besides the price of course.

More Details

The new Defender 90 has been launched with a price tag of ₹76.57 lakh (ex-showroom) and will be offered in seven trims across three engine options.

Powertrain

The Defender 90 shares its powertrain with the Defender 110, these are the engine option offered with the Defender 90;

2.0 L petrol delivering 300 PS and a peak torque of 400 Nm

3.0 L petrol delivering 400 PS and a peak torque of 550 Nm

3.0 L diesel delivering 300 PS and a peak torque of 650 Nm

The engines are mated to an 8-speed transmission which allows the Defender 90 to sprint from 0-100 in an impressive 6.7 seconds and touches a top speed of 191 kmph.

Variants

The New Defender 90 is available in several models including Defender, X-Dynamic and Defender X. Furthermore, Defender and X-Dynamic will come with S, SE and HSE Specification Packs. That apart, The Defender comes with a lot of technologies to ensure off-road and on-road driving convenience and all-time connectivity. The Defender 90 is extremely personalisable with more than 170 accessories offered along with it. There are also Lifestyle Packs such as the Explorer Pack, the Adventure Pack, the Country Pack, and the Urban Pack that have been curated to suit the requirements of different types of customers.

The SUV also gets connected car tech, a Meridian audio system, electrically adjustable and heated front seats, 360 degrees surround camera and LED headlights. The Defender also comes with grained leather and woven textile seats and rubber mats for an easy washing experience after a dirty off-road trip. It also gets a blind-spot assist, adaptive cruise control, rear pre-collision warning etc.