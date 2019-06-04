Ford Ecosport Thunder Edition Launched At INR 10.18 Lakh

In an attempt to garner more attention from customers looking for a sub-compact SUV, Ford has launched a brand new Thunder edition of the Ecosport. Unlike when the Ecosport was launched, currently, this segment of cars spoils a customer with a number of options. There is the Maruti Suzuki Brezza, the Tata Nexon, which have been around for quite some time now and new players like the Mahindra XUV300 and the Hyundai Venue have now joined in, to battle against the Ford. With the Thunder Edition, Ford expects to attract more customers by providing a number of unique features, read ahead to know more.

Priced from INR 10.18 Lakh, the Thunder Edition is available on the Titanium trim level. It packs in all essentials, including a sunroof, in a decently priced package. Changes on the exterior of the car include dark inserts on the headlamp cluster and blacked out fog lamp bezel. The front grille, outside rearview mirrors and the roof too, get the blacked out treatment in this edition. The bonnet gets a dual tone scheme, adding further to the aggression at the front end of this SUV. Completing the exterior differences is the inclusion of body decals and a Thunder badge at the rear. This sporty theme is also carried to the inside of this SUV, where one can see a new dual tone design. The 9-inch infotainment screen is also new, which does miss out on Android Auto and Apple CarPlay.

The Thunder edition is essentially an option pack which customers can opt for over the Titanium variant of the Ecosport. Ford will offer this options pack with both the petrol and diesel engine options. The petrol motor, a 1.5-litre, 3-cylinder engine is tuned to produce a maximum power of 123 PS and peak torque of 150 Nm while returning 17 km for every litre of fuel. The oil-burner, on the other hand, comes with a displacement of 1.5-litres and uses 4-cylinders. This motor is tuned to develop 100 PS of peak power and 205 Nm of peak torque and returns 23 km for every litre. Both these engines come paired with a 5-speed manual gearbox. The petrol engine equipped Thunder Edition model retails for INR 10.18 Lakh, while the diesel engine equipped model comes with a price tag of INR 10.68 Lakh.