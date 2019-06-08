MG Hector Accessories Revealed On Online Configurator

With advancements in technology, almost every car manufacturer offers an online configurator for their car models. The MG Hector is no different and its online configurator is now live on the MG website. A look at this configurator reveals the wide number of accessories MG will be offering with their first SUV for the Indian market. With this configurator, potential customers can have a 360-degree look at the vehicle, and check out how the aesthetics of the car are enhanced with the addition of these accessories. The configurator, however, currently does not display the prices of these accessories. Read ahead to know more about these accessories.

The Indian audience loves chrome, keeping that in mind, MG offers a number of accessories coated in the shiny material, this includes –

Chrome Window Frame Kit

Chrome Wheel Arch

Chrome Surrounds for the Taillamp

Chrome surround for the bumper

Chrome Door Handle

Chrome ORVM

Chrome surrounds for the lower front area

Chrome Tailgate

Chrome Wind deflector

Apart from the additional chrome, MG also will offer a number of accessories to enhance the appearance of this SUV, these accessories include –

Stainless Steel front liner

Hood Scoops

Side Scoops

Stainless Steel Rear glass sill

Stainless Steel Rear entry sill plate

Tailgate spoiler

The tailgate spoiler mentioned above is available in multiple shades, to match with the various colour options on offer with the car. These shades include – Candy White, Aurora Silver, Starry Black, Burgundy Red and Glaze Red.

Finally, MG will also offer some accessories to enhance the functionality of the car, these accessories include –

Roof Carrier

Bumper Corner Protector (In chrome and black)

Side Step Board

Mud Flaps

Door Protector

Under the Bonnet of this SUV, MG will offer a 1.5-litre petrol motor tuned to deliver 143 PS power at a peak torque of 250 Nm and will be available in both manual and automatic transmissions. This engine can also be paired with a mild hybrid system powered by a 48 Volt battery. The other engine option is a 2-litre oil burner tuned deliver 170 PS at a peak torque of 350 Nm. To be launched soon, one can expect a price tag of between INR 15 Lakh to INR 20 Lakh.